Saudi and US forces strike militia sites in Iraq

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia and the United States have carried out coordinated air strikes against Iran-aligned militia targets in eastern Iraq, escalating military pressure on armed groups accused of attacking Saudi oil installations and American forces across the region.

Saudi fighter aircraft and US warplanes hit several logistics centres and weapons facilities early on Wednesday after more than 30 drone attacks were launched over a 72-hour period. The targeted groups were described as militias operating under the direction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Saudi Arabia said the operation was conducted in coordination with the United States Central Command and was directed against sites linked to attempts to strike petroleum facilities in the kingdom. Riyadh said it had acted in self-defence and stressed that it did not seek a wider confrontation, while warning that further attacks would draw a response.

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The full extent of the damage remained unclear. Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces said several of its members were killed, while reports from the country placed the death toll at between eight and 20. The disparity could not immediately be independently resolved, and neither Saudi Arabia nor the United States released a detailed list of targets or casualty estimates.

The strikes followed Saudi interceptions of drones approaching energy infrastructure in the Eastern Province and other parts of the kingdom. Air defences destroyed several aircraft before they reached their intended targets, preventing reported damage to oil installations. Similar threats were detected on consecutive days, raising concerns that Iraq-based armed factions were attempting to open another front in the regional conflict.

Militia organisations grouped under the Islamic Resistance in Iraq denied launching the drones. They described the Saudi allegations as fabricated and suggested that Yemen’s Houthi movement may have been responsible. The Houthis have separately claimed attacks on Saudi energy and maritime interests, including an attempt to force the oil tanker NCC Ghazal to change course in the Red Sea.

Iraq’s government ordered an investigation into the drone launches and reiterated that its territory must not be used to attack neighbouring states. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi instructed security agencies to identify the launch sites and those responsible, as Baghdad sought to limit the risk of further foreign military action inside the country.

The Iraqi authorities face a difficult task because several powerful factions operate within or alongside the state-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces while retaining independent command structures and close relations with Tehran. Some groups have entered formal security institutions, but others maintain separate arsenals, bases and political networks.

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The latest operation marked an unusually public acknowledgement of direct Saudi military action inside Iraq. Saudi aircraft had previously been reported to have struck militia positions during earlier phases of the conflict, but Riyadh provided limited official detail about those missions. Wednesday’s announcement signalled a more assertive approach to threats against the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

Washington said the militia strikes were separate from an Iranian ballistic missile attack directed at American forces in Jordan. US air defence systems intercepted the incoming missiles, and no casualties were reported. The missile barrage and the Iraq operation nevertheless ended a brief reduction in fighting between Washington and Tehran.

More than 600 attempted attacks were launched against American personnel and facilities by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq between February and April, military figures show. Many involved one-way attack drones, rockets and short-range missiles aimed at bases supporting US forces.

The expansion of joint operations also highlights the growing military coordination between Riyadh and Washington. Saudi Arabia relies heavily on US-made air defence systems, combat aircraft and intelligence support, while the kingdom’s location and energy infrastructure make it central to regional security planning.

Iran rejected allegations that it had directed the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and warned that assigning responsibility to Tehran could lead to further escalation. Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that allied armed movements make their own operational decisions, although their weapons, training and financing links with the Revolutionary Guard are extensively documented.

Oil prices rose by more than $3 a barrel as traders assessed the risk of attacks on production facilities and shipping routes. Market concerns have intensified because the confrontation now affects Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.