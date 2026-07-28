DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited 2026 Half-Year Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2026

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026



Highlights

Underlying profit from continuing businesses 1 grew 44% to US$117 million

Reported profit was US$118 million, compared to a US$38 million loss in the prior year period

Like-for-like (LFL) subsidiary sales growth from continuing businesses 2 improved to 3%

improved to 3% Health & Beauty sustained strong LFL sales; Convenience and Home Furnishings returned to growth

E-commerce and DFIQ Media contributed to approximately 35% of sales growth

Return on capital employed improved to 12%, up from 9% as of December 2025

Interim dividend of US¢6.20 per share, up 77% year-on-year. Maintain full-year dividend payout of 70%

Raised full-year organic revenue 3 growth guidance to be between 3.0% and 4.0%, and underlying profit to be between US$285 million and US$305 million

growth guidance to be between 3.0% and 4.0%, and underlying profit to be between US$285 million and US$305 million Announced 100% interest acquisition of Cody Hong Kong (Cody HK), one of the leading outdoor advertising solution providers in Hong Kong

1 growth of 44% and a consistently improving LFL subsidiary sales trend, reflects the strength of our strategy in action – a sharper value for customers, a strong focus on returns and execution with discipline. This was supported by sustained momentum in Health & Beauty, as well as strong recovery in Convenience and Home Furnishings segments. Our acquisition of Cody HK’s extensive outdoor media portfolio, together with its experienced leadership team, strengthens our capability to deliver full-funnel, omnichannel advertising solutions while accelerating the growth of DFIQ Media. As we continue to deepen customer engagement and build new profit pools through the DFI Omni Platform, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value with greater earnings resilience.” HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 July 2026 – “Our first-half performance, with underlying profitgrowth of 44% and a consistently improving LFL subsidiary sales trend, reflects the strength of our strategy in action – a sharper value for customers, a strong focus on returns and execution with discipline. This was supported by sustained momentum in Health & Beauty, as well as strong recovery in Convenience and Home Furnishings segments. Our acquisition of Cody HK’s extensive outdoor media portfolio, together with its experienced leadership team, strengthens our capability to deliver full-funnel, omnichannel advertising solutions while accelerating the growth of DFIQ Media. As we continue to deepen customer engagement and build new profit pools through the DFI Omni Platform, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value with greater earnings resilience.”

Scott Price

Group Chief Executive

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DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026

OVERVIEW

The Group delivered strong performance in an evolving macroeconomic climate, underpinned by disciplined execution and a focus on driving higher returns. A portfolio built on everyday essentials, combined with a strong value proposition with convenience, continues to resonate with customers against the backdrop of oil price volatility. For the first half of 2026, subsidiary LFL sales growth from continuing businesses4 further improved to 3%. This was driven by sustained strong momentum in the Health & Beauty segment, as well as a return to growth in both the Convenience and Home Furnishings businesses. Price reinvestment, supported by a reset in sourcing strategy, drove Food volume growth with Wellcome’s basket price now trading at a discount relative to the Greater Bay Area5, compared to a premium in the prior year.

The Group’s commitment to retail excellence, a lean overhead structure and expanded omnichannel touchpoints enables us to serve our customers with better pricing and better experience. The DFI Omni Platform further strengthens this by seamlessly integrating our extensive store network with digital capabilities, delivering greater convenience and personalisation while unlocking new value pools through rich, cross-format data insights. Developing and scaling high-margin revenue streams, including retail media (DFIQ Media) and insights monetisation (DFIQ Insights), will diversify our profit base and support long-term value creation.

To enhance operational efficiency and improve productivity of team members, the Group introduced GenAI-powered tools in the first half of 2026, with plans to scale deployment across operating markets in the coming months. In parallel, AI capabilities are increasingly embedded across core retail functions, including assortment optimisation, promotion planning and demand forecasting, to drive better, more data-driven decisions.

The Group undertook a thorough review of the cost structure with the aim of driving sustainable savings and improving long-term cost efficiency. This has led to a reallocation of resources and costs toward format-level operations, driving greater agility and responsiveness to evolving market conditions, while continuing to reduce central selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs through overhead optimisation. Combined with improving digital economics, underlying operating profit from continuing businesses6 grew 14% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. Improved operating performance and lower financing costs contributed to an 11% increase in underlying profit attributable to shareholders, or 44% from continuing businesses7 only.

The Group maintained a healthy balance sheet with a net debt position of US$22 million as of 30 June 2026. Return on capital employed further improved to 12%, up from 9% as of December 2025.

The Group declared an interim dividend of US¢6.20 per share, representing a significant increase of 77% compared to the same period last year. This enhanced interim dividend distribution underscored the Board’s confidence in the Group’s underlying business momentum and strong cash flow generation, while ensuring sufficient capital for future growth in line with our 70% payout policy.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Overall

For the first half of 2026, underlying subsidiary revenue from continuing businesses6 was US$4.1 billion, up 4% year-on-year and 3% on a LFL basis. The growth was driven by strong performance in the Health & Beauty division, as well as a return to growth in the Convenience and Home Furnishings segments. Total revenue, including Maxim’s, was US$5.6 billion. Excluding divestments7, total revenue increased by approximately 4%.

Overall underlying profit attributable to shareholders from continuing businesses7 grew 44% year-on-year to US$117 million, primarily driven by improved operating profit and lower financing costs.

Underlying subsidiary profit from continuing businesses6 was US$101 million, reflecting a 49% year-on-year increase, primarily driven by earnings recovery in the Home Furnishings and Food segment with lower SG&A expenses as a result of overhead reduction.

Underlying profit from associates was US$16 million, down from US$30 million in the prior comparable period, which included share of profits from Robinsons Retail ahead of its disposal. Excluding this, profit contribution from associates was up 22% year-on-year due to robust sales growth and effective cost optimisation at Maxim’s.

The Group reported operating cash flow after lease payments of US$178 million, 16% higher than the prior year period, driven by underlying operating profit growth. Free cash flow for the period was a net inflow of US$85 million, down 5% year-on-year, due to increased capex investment in priorities that will further strengthen the Group’s competitive position while driving long-term value for shareholders.

Digital

Capturing a significant share of daily essential customer missions in Hong Kong, the DFI Omni Platform – powered by yuu – enables deeper customer engagement across offline and online touchpoints, maximises data capture and unlocks incremental margin opportunities beyond core retail through DFIQ Media and DFIQ Insights. Overall digital turned profitable, with e-commerce and DFIQ Media contributing to approximately 35% of total revenue growth in the first half of 2026. This was supported by improved underlying e-commerce economics, a rising online sales penetration8 to 6.9% and 3 times in DFIQ Media revenue compared to first half of 2025. As of June 2026, more than 10,000 digital media-ready screens were available across DFI outlets.

Subsidiaries

Sales for the Health & Beauty division were US$1.4 billion, up 8% year-on-year from continuing businesses9, 7% in constant currency, or 6% on a LFL basis, with continued market share gains across key operating markets. Mannings and Guardian deepened their leadership as the trusted advisors for wellness through an enhanced, wellness-focused assortment and continued roll-out of skin and scalp assessment services across a wider store network. The recently announced exclusive distribution partnership with Holland & Barrett, a leading UK health and wellness retailer, will further expand customer access to trusted wellness solutions in Hong Kong and Singapore, followed by a broader rollout across selected Asia markets in the coming years. In Hong Kong and Macau, Mannings delivered 5% LFL sales growth, driven by increased basket size and robust tourist store sales amid higher visitor arrivals. In Southeast Asia, Guardian achieved strong LFL sales growth of 9%, supported by higher basket sizes and improved promotional efficiency, with Indonesia and Vietnam delivering close to 20% LFL growth. Excluding the impact of cost reallocation and closure of Mannings China offline stores, divisional profit increased moderately by 2% to US$109 million. Margin declined primarily due to increased strategic promotions to drive stronger sales and market share in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia where health & beauty retailers did not benefit from the SARA Cash Aid Programme.

Total Convenience sales were US$1.2 billion, up 4% year-on-year or 2% on a LFL basis, as continued growth in higher-margin categories, including ready-to-eat (RTE) and exclusive collectibles, more than offset the decline in lower-margin cigarette volumes. Hong Kong LFL sales returned to growth in the second quarter following ten consecutive quarters of decline, supported by RTE and an expanded non-food assortment, including limited-edition collectibles and K-pop merchandise. Excluding cigarettes, LFL sales were up 3% for the period. In Singapore, effective promotional campaigns and collectible product launches drove strong LFL sales growth of 8%. In South China, continued store network expansion through a capex-light franchise model – including a net addition of 112 stores since June 2025 to nearly 1,980 locations – contributed to 12% sales growth year-on-year or 6% on constant currency basis. LFL sales were 1% higher compared to the prior year period, driven by the successful launch of Own Brand in key categories of frozen products and packaged drinks. The team remains focused on driving footfall and sales through further expansion of the RTE offering across both offline and online channels. This includes a broader rollout of the Food Bar to 453 stores as of June 2026, up from 325 at year-end 2025, and strong overall online sales growth of more than 35%. Excluding cost reallocation impact, profit for the division increased by 2% to reach US$37 million.

Reported sales for the Food division from continuing businesses10 were US$1.1 billion, up 1% year-on-year. LFL sales returned to positive growth of 0.5% in the second quarter of 2026. In Hong Kong, investment in reduced pricing on core basket items, a stronger fresh proposition, and Own Brand offering drove 2% increase in total volume and 0.5% LFL sales growth in the first half of 2026. As of June 2026, Wellcome’s “Everyday Value” range has expanded to nearly 500 items, offering savings of up to 40%, bringing its basket price down from a premium to a discount relative to the Greater Bay Area. The team also accelerated omnichannel growth with more than 35% growth in online order volume. In Cambodia, Lucky reported strong double-digit sales growth, with profit more than doubling year-on-year. The plan to open 50 new stores over the next few years remains on track. Macau Food sales remained challenging as a result of cross-border grocery shopping. Excluding the impact of cost reallocation and the divestment of Singapore Food, overall divisional profit increased by 27% year-on-year to US$17 million.

The Home Furnishings division delivered strong recovery in performance during the first half of 2026, with LFL sales growth of 4%, compared to a decline of 6% in the prior year period. Price reinvestment in core value SKUs, a stronger focus on locally relevant ranges and IKEA Food innovation drove increased footfall and items per baskets, resulting in a 3% LFL sales growth in Hong Kong and 5% in Taiwan. IKEA Food remains a critical traffic and revenue driver, accounting for 15% of total sales. In Indonesia, while offline sales momentum remained soft, LFL sales trend improved on a strengthening IKEA’s omnichannel proposition with online sales penetration reaching 24%. Sales recovery and effective cost optimisation measures contributed to 85% growth in overall divisional profit, excluding cost reallocation impact.

Associates

The Group’s share of Maxim’s underlying profits was US$16 million for the first half of 2026, up 15% year-on-year, underpinned by continued cost optimisation and operational efficiency measures. Sales for the period increased by 4%, driven by strong restaurant performance in Southeast Asia and a return to growth in the Chinese mainland, partially offset by weaker sales in Hong Kong.

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

On 30 June 2026, the Group announced the acquisition of 100% interest in Cody Hong Kong (Cody HK), one of the leading outdoor advertising solution providers in Hong Kong, for a cash consideration of HK$30.2 million (approximately US$3.8 million) from ARN Media Network Limited (ASX: A1N), subject to customary adjustments.

The acquisition advances DFI’s strategy to build a full-funnel advertising solution in Hong Kong through DFIQ Media. By integrating Cody HK’s strategic assets – including multi-year exclusive advertising rights with Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) and Hong Kong Tramways (HKT) – with DFI’s extensive store network, growing online user base, and closed-loop measurement capabilities, DFIQ Media strengthens its ability to deliver high-impact advertising solutions to a broader advertiser base across online, in-store, and outdoor channels.

Subject to satisfaction of third-party consents, the transaction is expected to complete in the second half of 2026.

PEOPLE

On 6 July 2026, the Group announced four senior leadership appointments effective from 1 August 2026. These moves reflect the Group’s continued focus on strengthening its leadership pipeline and driving the next phase of growth with experienced, proven leaders.

Andrew Wong will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, DFI IKEA. Formerly CEO of Health & Beauty, Andrew brings extensive experience in driving customer-led growth, operational discipline and in-store digitalisation across multiple markets. His earlier leadership of franchise operations at Jardine Restaurant Group positions him well to lead the IKEA business into its next phase of development.

Curtis Liu, having most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Food, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Health & Beauty. His proven leadership in driving customer value repositioning in Hong Kong, combined with deep operational retail knowledge and digital experience at JD.com, positions him well to drive continued momentum and omnichannel growth in Health & Beauty.

Tom van der Lee will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Food. Tom has played an instrumental role as Group Chief Financial Officer, driving financial discipline and supporting key strategic decisions across the Group. His prior experience at FrieslandCampina, a global food company, and his broad financial leadership across DFI banners in Southeast Asia supported his strong commercial grounding to lead the Food business.

Kaizhi Wu will succeed Tom as Group Chief Financial Officer. Kaizhi currently serves as Group Finance Director, Planning & Reporting, based in Hong Kong. Prior to joining DFI, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Yonghui Superstores Co., and earlier held senior roles at Jardine Matheson, Fosun Group and PwC in London. Kaizhi will join the Group’s Management Committee upon assuming his new role.

OUTLOOK

The Group remains confident in our ability to navigate the evolving trading environment, supported by sharpened business priorities, a strong balance sheet and low-cost operating model. Financial outlook outlined at the Investor Day in December 2025 remains intact as DFI continues to execute our multi-year strategic initiatives that are critical to driving sustainable revenue and earnings growth. These initiatives include strengthening our value proposition, strategically expanding store network, enhancing omnichannel capabilities and accelerating digital asset monetisation through data-driven insights. In particular, the growing DFI Omni Platform will deepen our customer engagement, further reinforce our core retail strength and enhance overall earnings resilience in the long term.

Despite an elevated oil price outlook for the remainder of the year, the Group expects to deliver stronger profitability supported by enhanced operational efficiency. As a result, the Group revises up its full-year organic revenue growth11 outlook to be between 3.0% and 4.0% (up from previously 2.0% to 3.0%), and underlying profit attributable to shareholders to be between US$285 million and US$305 million (up from previously US$270 million and US$300 million).

Scott Price

Group Chief Executive

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1 Excluding impacts of divestment of Singapore Food business, closure of Mannings China and disposal of minority stake of Robinsons Retail

2 Excluding impacts of divestment of Singapore Food business and closure of Mannings China

3 Excluding Singapore Food and Mannings China

4 Excluding impacts of divestment of Singapore Food business and closure of Mannings China

5 Based on a third-party assured price comparison of a 200-item comparable basket between DFI and Shenzhen

6 Excluding impacts of divestment of Singapore Food business and closure of Mannings China

7 Excluding impacts of divestment of Singapore Food business, closure of Mannings China and disposal of minority stake of Robinsons Retail

8 Excluding cigarettes under Convenience and IKEA Food

9 Excluding Mannings China

10 Excluding Singapore Food business

11 Excluding Singapore Food and Mannings China

Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #Mannings #Guardian #7-Eleven #Wellcome #MarketPlace #IKEA #yuu #Maxim’s

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the Group) is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to ‘Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments’.

At 30 June 2026, the Group and its associates operated 7,659 outlets across 12 markets, of which 5,593 stores were operated by subsidiaries. The Group, together with its associates, employed over 81,000 people, with more than 43,000 people employed by subsidiaries. The Group had reported revenue of US$8.9 billion in 2025.

The Group is committed to delivering quality, value and service to consumers across the region through trusted brands, strong local market positions, and a broad retail ecosystem supported by extensive store networks, digital capabilities and efficient supply chains.

The Group and its associates operate a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions. The principal brands are:

Health and Beauty

Mannings in Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R.; Guardian in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Convenience

7-Eleven in Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Singapore and Southern China.

Food

Wellcome and Market Place in Hong Kong S.A.R.; San Miu in Macau S.A.R.; Lucky in Cambodia.

Home Furnishings

IKEA in Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Indonesia and Taiwan.

Restaurants

Hong Kong Maxim’s group on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Group’s parent company, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group’s businesses are managed from Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group is a member of the Jardine Matheson group.

