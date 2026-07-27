US and Iran hold fire as Oman talks advance

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United States and Iran have halted attacks for a second consecutive night, creating a fragile opening for diplomacy after nearly two weeks of escalating strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces carried out no reported air strikes against Iran during the weekend after 13 straight nights of operations aimed at missile sites, coastal positions and other capabilities used to threaten commercial shipping. Washington has not announced a ceasefire or publicly explained the pause, leaving open the possibility that military action could resume if negotiations fail.

Iran’s army said on Sunday that Tehran had also suspended retaliatory operations in response to the American halt. The statement marked the clearest public indication that both sides were observing an informal pause, although neither government described the arrangement as a permanent truce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diplomatic contacts involving Iran and Oman have focused on restoring safer passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Oman has maintained working relations with Tehran and Washington and has repeatedly acted as an intermediary during disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security.

The pause follows a sharp escalation that began after attacks on commercial vessels prompted Washington to resume strikes against targets in Iran. Tehran answered with missile and drone attacks on US-linked positions and tightened its control over shipping lanes through the strait.

Iran has demanded recognition of its security role in the waterway, while Washington is pressing for unrestricted passage without tolls, inspections or politically imposed navigation conditions. The United States has also sought assurances that ships will not be attacked, seized or forced into routes designated by Tehran.

Commercial traffic remains severely disrupted. Fewer than 10 commodity vessels a day were reported to be passing through the strait over the weekend, far below normal levels. Shipowners, insurers and charterers remain reluctant to restore operations while naval forces are deployed and the terms of any maritime arrangement remain unresolved.

The strait normally carries about a fifth of globally traded oil and large volumes of liquefied natural gas. Disruption has forced some exporters and buyers to delay cargoes, draw from inventories or consider longer and more expensive alternatives where available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday as traders responded to the absence of further attacks and signs that talks were progressing. Brent crude dropped by more than 4 per cent to below $93 a barrel, retreating from levels near $100 reached during the escalation. West Texas Intermediate also declined by about 4.5 per cent.

The price movement reflected expectations that a wider conflict might be avoided, but the continued weakness in vessel traffic showed that energy markets were not treating the pause as a settled agreement. Insurance costs, freight rates and security risks remain elevated, and any renewed attack on a tanker or coastal installation could quickly reverse the decline.

US military operations in the region have continued despite the suspension of air strikes. American forces have maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports and have redirected, boarded or disabled vessels accused of violating restrictions. Washington says the measures are intended to prevent weapons movements and enforce maritime security.

The military pause is also understood to reflect operational considerations. Senior commanders have reviewed the effectiveness of further bombing around Hormuz and the need to preserve air-defence interceptors required to protect US forces and allies across the region. Much of the initial target list has already been struck, narrowing the number of sites considered both militarily valuable and unlikely to trigger a broader war.

President Donald Trump has not indicated whether he intends to extend the halt. His administration has continued to warn that military options remain available if Iran resumes attacks on shipping or rejects demands concerning navigation through Hormuz.

Israel is pressing Washington to maintain pressure on Tehran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to discuss Iran with Trump as Israel seeks stronger guarantees that any maritime arrangement will also address Iran’s nuclear activities and its support for armed groups across the region.

The diplomatic effort is complicated by fighting beyond the Gulf. Yemen’s Houthi movement has threatened Saudi-linked shipping and claimed attacks on energy infrastructure, raising fears that disruption could spread to the Bab al-Mandeb strait, another critical route connecting the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea.

Iranian and US positions on the nuclear programme also remain far apart. Washington wants tighter restrictions and verification measures, while Tehran insists that nuclear negotiations cannot be separated from sanctions relief, maritime access and regional security guarantees.