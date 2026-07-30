Rakhi Sawant attacks Kangana over student remarks

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Rakhi Sawant has launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her comments about young people involved in the student-led protests at Jantar Mantar, escalating a dispute that has drawn reactions from political leaders and entertainment figures.

Sawant used an Instagram video to accuse Ranaut of insulting students and young women, calling her a “chudail”, or witch, and questioning her political standing. She also asked Ranaut to examine her own record before commenting on the character, conduct and abilities of protesters.

“What did you do to become an MP?” Sawant said. “If you ever go out and contest elections, you won’t even get people’s votes. I don’t know how you became such a big name in Mandi or how you ended up becoming whatever position you hold today.”

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Ranaut is the elected Lok Sabha member for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She won the constituency for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general election, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes.

Sawant’s remarks followed a series of Instagram posts in which Ranaut criticised videos linked to the Gen Z-led agitation. Ranaut described some of the material emerging from the protest as “puke-inducing” and used the expression “Generation Gutter” while attacking sections of the country’s youth.

Her comments focused particularly on young Hindu women. Ranaut accused them of performing a superficial version of independence and made disparaging observations about their appearance, academic ability, relationships and consumption of alcohol and drugs.

The statements triggered criticism from opposition politicians, actors and social media users, who accused the MP of generalising about an entire generation and belittling students who had mobilised around examination irregularities and demands for government accountability.

Sawant said Ranaut had no right to make sweeping comments about the protesters. She told the MP to reflect on her own controversies and referred to the June 2024 incident at Chandigarh airport, where Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable following a dispute linked to her earlier comments about protesting farmers.

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Sawant also criticised Ranaut’s security cover and challenged her to move among members of the public without protection. Her video combined a defence of the protesters with personal attacks on Ranaut, shifting the controversy from a debate about student politics into a confrontation between two entertainment personalities known for outspoken public interventions.

Ranaut subsequently defended her position through another Instagram video. She argued that her comments were directed at behaviour visible in protest footage rather than at every young person. She questioned whether parents would approve of the language, gestures and conduct displayed in some of the clips.

The clarification did little to quieten the row. Actor Sonu Sood spoke in support of young people, saying they deserved respect and played a decisive role in building the careers of public figures. Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani also defended the protesters, arguing that anger expressed by students should be viewed against the police action and pressure they had faced.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav submitted a complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over Ranaut’s remarks, seeking action and an explanation from her. Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar also condemned the “Generation Gutter” description and urged BJP leaders to restrain the Mandi MP.

The controversy stems from the protests organised under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led movement that mobilised students over examination paper leaks, alleged administrative failures and the handling of candidates affected by disrupted recruitment and entrance tests.

Demonstrations at Jantar Mantar became the focus of a wider campaign demanding accountability from the education establishment. Protesters also raised concerns about unemployment, competitive examination delays, student deaths and the use of police force against demonstrators.

The campaign ended its main agitation after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister and the government accepted demands that included further action on examination reforms. Student groups have continued to organise demonstrations over the detention of activists and cases registered during the agitation.

Ranaut’s criticism has kept the movement in the political spotlight after its principal organisers called off the central protest. The dispute has also highlighted the growing role of Instagram videos, viral clips and celebrity interventions in shaping public arguments over youth activism.