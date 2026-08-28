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Hizero Spells the End of the Vacuum Era With a Full Portfolio of No-Suction™ Hard-Surface Cleaners at IFA 2026

Challenger brand introduces autonomous, powered, completely mechanical cleaners built around a fundamentally different approach to hard-surface cleaning.

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – The vacuum cleaner has dominated hard-surface cleaning centuries. Today Hizero is bringing that era to an end.

At IFA 2026, challenger cleaning brand is unveiling a full portfolio of No-Suction™ hard-surface cleaners that clean without conventional suction, vacuum motors, or high-speed airflow.

Rather than making vacuum cleaners more powerful, Hizero is taking the opposite approach: removing the vacuum altogether.

The company’s patented No Suction Technology replaces conventional airflow-based cleaning with bionic materials, direct-contact cleaning, water absorption, and mechanical waste separation.

At IFA, Hizero is demonstrating how far the concept can go with two new products: GLIDE, a no-suction robot cleaner, and EAZY, a fully mechanical cleaner that requires no battery, charging, or electronic motor.

Together with Hizero’s existing hard-surface cleaning products, they represent the company’s ambition to establish No-Suction as a new category of cleaning.

The Vacuum Era Is Ending

For generations, the basic principle of floor cleaning has remained unchanged: use suction to lift, transport and collect dirt.

Even today’s wet-and-dry cleaners continue to rely on the same architecture, combining a powerful motor, high-speed airflow and a roller or wiping system.

Hizero challenges that assumption.

Its No-Suction approach is based on a simple proposition: hard surfaces can be cleaned without needing a vacuum.

At the heart of the system is Hizero’s proprietary bionic polymer Multi Roller. Rather than relying on suction to pull debris from the surface, the roller makes direct contact with the floor, capturing solid debris while absorbing liquid.

As it moves, the roller is continuously refreshed with clean water. An integrated scraper removes dirty water, while the cleaning system separates different types of waste.

The result is a fundamentally different cleaning architecture:

  • No suction.
  • No vacuum motor.
  • No conventional exhaust airflow.

Instead, Hizero uses material science and mechanical engineering to do the work traditionally assigned to a vacuum motor.

No-Suction™ Goes Autonomous: Meet GLIDE

The Hizero GLIDE takes No-Suction technology to robot floor cleaning.

GLIDE combines app-directed navigation with Hizero’s No Suction Technology, allowing it to clean hard floors without relying on conventional vacuum suction.

Its polymer Multi Roller captures dry debris and absorbs liquid while being continuously rinsed during operation.

GLIDE also incorporates Triple Auto Waste Separation, which separates solid debris, liquid waste, and hair inside the machine.

That means the cleaning process is not simply about moving dirt into a container. The machine actively manages multiple waste streams as it cleans.

For consumers, GLIDE provides hard-floor cleaning with a smartphone tap.

For the appliance industry, its significance is more fundamental:

GLIDE is a robotic cleaner that eliminates the need for vacuuming.

No-Suction™ Without Power: Meet EAZY

At the opposite end of the technology spectrum is Hizero EAZY — demonstrating that No-Suction™ cleaning does not necessarily require any technology at all.

EAZY operates without a battery, charging system, or electronic motor.

A simple push-pull motion drives the cleaning process. A squeeze trigger dispenses clean water onto the polymer roller, which captures debris and absorbs liquid as it moves across the surface.

The internal mechanism separates solid waste from dirty water.

In a single continuous action, EAZY is designed to sweep, wash, and wipe hard surfaces.

  • There is no motor to charge.
  • No battery to replace.
  • No vacuum to power.

Just mechanical cleaning.

The result is a remarkably simple approach with applications ranging from kitchens, patios and homes to commercial environments.

One Technology. A Growing No-Suction™ Ecosystem.

GLIDE and EAZY are not standalone experiments. The company’s portfolio now spans autonomous floor care, powered hard-surface cleaning, handheld applications, and purely mechanical cleaning.

Hizero’s bionic technology has also been evolved for applications beyond floors, including countertops, windows, mirrors, and other hard surfaces, with opportunities across residential, hospitality, and commercial environments.

Rather than competing to build the most powerful vacuum, Hizero is challenging the industry to consider whether a vacuum is even necessary.

Challenging the Cleaning Status Quo

“For more than a century, the industry has focused on making vacuum cleaning better,” said Sam Li, Founder and CEO of Hizero. “We decided to challenge the assumption behind it. What if you don’t need the vacuum at all? No-Suction™ is our answer. We believe hard-surface cleaning is ready for a fundamentally different approach.”

At IFA 2026, Hizero is inviting the appliance industry — and consumers — to look beyond suction.

Because the next generation of hard-surface cleaning may not be about more suction, more noisy power, or more complexity.

“We welcome people and businesses to a new future of no suction cleaning, which heralds the end of vacuuming as we know it,” says Sam Li.

Hashtag: #Hizero

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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