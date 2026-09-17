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BDStar Hosted 2026 Ecosystem Partner Conference in Munich, Germany

MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – Recently, BDStar successfully hosted its 2026 Ecosystem Partner Conference in Munich, Germany. The event aimed to strengthen communication and collaboration and build a more robust industry ecosystem. Customers, distributors, and partners from multiple countries attended the conference.

Under the theme “Ecosystem Synergy for Intelligent Evolution,” the event introduced BDStar’s iLDB® strategy and shared the applications and development roadmap of GNSS Services. Training sessions were also organized for distributors. BDStar and attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on strengthening cooperation and fostering ecosystem synergy.

BDStar Founder and Chairman Zhou Ruxin stated that internationalization is a key strategy currently being implemented by BDStar. The company will continue to increase investment in global markets and build localized teams to provide customers worldwide with not only better products, but also enhanced services and support.

Meanwhile, BDStar also participated in INTERGEO 2026 in Munich, showcasing its GNSS chips, modules, antennas, services, and Chip-Cloud GNSS Solutions for a wide range of applications.

Hashtag: #BDStar

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