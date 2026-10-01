Humain enlists EY for Saudi AI-native outsourcing

Humain has engaged EY MENA to develop what the companies describe as Saudi Arabia’s first AI-native business process outsourcing service, extending their collaboration around enterprise artificial intelligence.

The planned service will combine Humain’s AI infrastructure and agentic technology with EY’s functional, industry and transformation expertise, aiming to embed intelligent agents, automation and advanced analytics directly into end-to-end business processes rather than add them as separate tools.

Humain, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will provide the underlying AI technologies, infrastructure and agentic ecosystem. EY will support development and commercialisation of the solutions, contribute specialist knowledge and help shape their route to market.

The initiative will also build on Humain One, the company’s integrated agentic AI platform. Humain says the platform is designed to let organisations deploy AI-enabled workflows, intelligent agents and advanced automation across business functions while using existing technology investments.

Tareq Amin, chief executive of Humain, said the companies were seeking to create an operating model in which intelligent agents, automation and human expertise work together. He said Humain One was intended to turn AI from a standalone tool into an operating layer for enterprises and allow the approach to be deployed at scale from Saudi Arabia.

The companies have not disclosed the value or duration of the service agreement, a commercial launch date, expected customer numbers or revenue targets. Their description of the project as Saudi Arabia’s first AI-native BPO service is a claim by the partners, and measurable productivity or financial results from the proposed model have not yet been published.

The agreement broadens a relationship announced in November 2025, when Humain and EY said EY would integrate AI business solutions into Humain One. That earlier work envisaged redesigning EY capabilities in areas including human resources, tax, accounting, governance and corporate development as intelligent agents running on the platform.

The latest phase shifts the collaboration towards an outsourced operating model covering broader enterprise processes. Rather than automating individual tasks, the proposed service is designed to combine software agents, analytics, automation and human oversight across connected workflows, with the stated goals of reducing operational complexity, improving productivity and speeding decisions.

Raj Sharma, EY global managing partner for growth and innovation, said enterprise advantage would depend not only on AI technology but on how it was applied with trust, expertise and confidence. He said the expanded engagement would focus on helping organisations redesign operations and pursue business value from AI at scale.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA chairman and chief executive, said EY would draw on expertise spanning finance, audit, tax and advisory services as it works to strengthen Humain One. He described the service agreement as part of a shared effort to develop AI-powered business transformation.

The project adds a business-services layer to Humain’s broader strategy of building an integrated AI stack. The Riyadh-based company has positioned its activities across data centres, computing infrastructure and cloud platforms, AI models and enterprise solutions, seeking to connect computing capacity with applications used by companies and government bodies.

Business process outsourcing traditionally involves contracting functions such as finance, customer support, human resources or back-office administration to external providers. The Humain-EY model is intended to make AI agents part of the operating architecture from the outset, while retaining human expertise and oversight where required.

That approach reflects a wider push among technology and professional-services groups to move generative and agentic AI from pilot projects into core corporate workflows. Enterprises are increasingly testing systems capable of carrying out multi-step tasks, analysing information and interacting with other software, but adoption also raises questions over governance, data protection, accuracy and accountability.

Humain and EY have not specified which enterprise customers or sectors will receive the BPO service first. They have also not announced productivity benchmarks, staffing implications or the computing capacity that will initially support it.