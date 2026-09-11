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IFA 2026 Tech Festival: Global Creator’s Live Exhibition Tour Showcases Diverse Lifestyle Tech Innovations

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BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2026 – As IFA 2026 officially kicks off, the highly anticipated Tech Festival has made its grand debut at Booth H17 220 in Hall 17. Centered around immersive, user-centric lifestyle technology experiences, the event brings together four renowned brands—DJI, Bosch, Roborock, and UMAY—to showcase a range of innovative consumer products designed to elevate modern smart daily living.

IFA 2026 Tech Festival

The core highlight of the event is an exclusive, live on-site exhibition tour hosted by world-renowned creator Pamela. During the live stream, Pamela visited the booths to experience several flagship products firsthand. Sharing her genuine personal impressions, she effectively communicated the key features and advantages of each product to a global audience. This livestreaming seamlessly bridged the physical exhibition with online digital communities, significantly boosting the exposure and global impact of the Tech Festival.

The exhibition features four major categories of technology products, covering image creation, home cooking, smart cleaning, and home fitness. DJI presents its portable, intelligent pocket imaging devices, leveraging advanced sensor technology and AI-optimized algorithms to deliver stable, high-quality footage for everyday content creation. Bosch showcases its upgraded dual-chamber air fryer, optimizing the home cooking experience with a healthier, more efficient, and user-friendly solution. Roborock introduces its high-end flagship robotic vacuum, equipped with precise smart navigation and all-scenario adaptive cleaning capabilities to effortlessly achieve whole-house smart cleaning. Meanwhile, UMAY exhibits its ergonomically designed, smart-connected fitness equipment, lowering the barrier to entry for long-term, professional home workouts.

Driven by its youthful, scenario-based, and experiential exhibition format, the Tech Festival has emerged as one of the most popular and iconic experiential highlights of IFA 2026. It vividly illustrates the emerging trend of how lifestyle technology empowers and elevates the quality of everyday life.

Hashtag: #TechFestival

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