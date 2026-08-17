IntrospeXion deepens UAE workforce wellbeing push

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

IntrospeXion is expanding psychological support for workers in demanding UAE operating environments, deepening its engagement with offshore and onshore teams as companies place greater emphasis on mental wellbeing, resilience and human performance.

The specialist workplace mental health consultancy has been working with Blu Subsea Diving Services, a Dubai-headquartered subsea services company, providing support to employees exposed to the pressures associated with offshore, marine and other safety-critical operations. Blu Subsea confirmed that IntrospeXion founder and mental health and performance psychologist Shabnum Hanif had worked with its management and departmental teams on mental health and work-related stress.

The collaboration adds to IntrospeXion’s growing footprint in the UAE as it develops services designed specifically for organisations operating in high-risk and high-pressure settings. The company’s approach includes on-site psychological clinics, counselling, education, critical-incident support and programmes aimed at helping employees manage stress without removing them from their working environment.

Blu Subsea, founded in 2021, provides diving, remotely operated vehicle, marine construction, survey and underwater maintenance services. It employs between 51 and 200 people and operates from Dubai, placing much of its workforce within an industry where assignments can involve extended periods offshore, demanding schedules and safety-critical decision-making.

The companies have already worked together through mental health workshops and drop-in support for offshore and onshore personnel. Earlier engagement involved two workshops and a clinic for Blu Subsea teams, with the programme taking place during a period of heightened pressure for personnel in the UAE.

IntrospeXion’s regional strategy extends beyond individual counselling. Its model is based on bringing psychological expertise directly into workplaces such as rigs, vessels, platforms, construction sites and remote facilities, where conventional employee assistance programmes may be difficult for workers to access quickly.

That approach reflects a wider shift among employers in energy, marine and industrial sectors towards treating psychological safety as part of operational risk management rather than solely as an employee benefit. Fatigue, isolation, sustained pressure and exposure to potentially traumatic incidents can affect concentration and decision-making as well as personal wellbeing, making early support particularly relevant in safety-sensitive jobs.

IntrospeXion has also engaged employees at Dubai Petroleum and Unique Group, delivering practical wellbeing resources and psychological support intended to help people perform under demanding operational conditions. The company described those visits as part of efforts to strengthen workplaces where staff can discuss pressure and mental health more openly.

Its expansion gained a firmer regional base this year with the establishment of a Middle East entity and operations centred in the UAE. The business has said its regional development followed months of meetings with companies and industry contacts, during which workforce wellbeing emerged as an increasingly important consideration for employers.

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City has been identified as the base for IntrospeXion’s Middle East operations, giving the company a platform from which to support organisations across the UAE and potentially other Gulf markets.

The expansion comes as Gulf employers confront broader changes in workforce expectations. A survey covering 1,286 public and private-sector employees across the Middle East found strong enthusiasm for technology and professional development alongside pressure linked to changing workplaces, reinforcing demands for stronger leadership, skills development and employee wellbeing.

Workplace mental health is also becoming more closely connected with productivity and retention strategies. Employers across energy, construction, finance, hospitality and professional services are increasingly examining whether traditional wellness programmes adequately address the causes of workplace pressure, including heavy workloads, fatigue, organisational uncertainty and weak psychological safety.

For offshore personnel, the challenge can be particularly acute. Workers may spend extended periods away from their families and normal support networks while carrying out technically complex tasks where errors can have significant consequences. IntrospeXion’s model seeks to shorten the distance between psychological support and workers by placing practitioners directly within operational settings rather than relying exclusively on external referral systems.