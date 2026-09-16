Live from IAA Transportation 2026: JAC Motors Responds to Europe’s Green Logistics Needs with Four Models

HANOVER, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 – JAC Motors is making its second appearance at IAA Transportation At Hall 12, Stand C08. The line-up is headlined by the European premiere of the electric van SUNRAY PRO. JAC Motors’ commercial vehicle business is moving beyond vehicle supply to become a partner in Europe’s green logistics ecosystem—supporting the electrification of European commercial fleets and delivering low-carbon, intelligent solutions for urban logistics in Europe.

Press Conference: For Greener Cities, NOW!

On Press Day, 14 September, JAC Motors held a press conference at its booth under the theme “For Greener Cities, NOW!,” presenting four electrified models to the European market. Partners, fleet operators, and trade media from Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, and other countries attended.

At the press conference, Oscar Yu, General Manager of JAC International, stated that Europe is a key market in the company’s global expansion. JAC commercial vehicles are already present in Germany, Spain, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland, with a target of full European coverage by 2028. Since IAA Transportation 2024, JAC has established one subsidiary in Europe and built a localised marketing and service system covering 13 countries, including 8 regional strategic partners, over 50 authorised sales outlets, and more than 100 after-sales service outlets. In Spain, JAC holds a 41% market share in the medium-duty electric truck segment, ranking first. (Source: Spanish Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) registration data, Jan–Jun 2026.)

The solutions JAC offers European customers go beyond the vehicles themselves. JAC’s subsidiary in Italy serves as a regional parts centre, covering warehousing, service and technical support, customer operations, and marketing. On financing, JAC has partnered with Santander and others to offer finance leasing, operating leasing, PCP (Personal Contract Purchase)/TCM (Trade Cycle Management), and flexible instalment plans, covering needs from fleets to individual users. On complete vehicle solutions, JAC works with bodybuilder partners such as Infore Environment to cover refrigerated transport, municipal sanitation, rescue, and other specialist applications.

The press conference also showcased JAC’s progress in Europe: JAC Motors Italy is now operational, the German dealer network is taking shape, and the parts logistics system already covers all of Germany. As JAC’s European business gradually moves from building its footprint to day-to-day operations, the atmosphere of conversations at this year’s booth has changed noticeably compared with 2024. Conversations at the booth now go straight to operations: Is the range enough? How long does charging take? Can this vehicle save the fleet money?

Looking ahead, JAC will continue to advance product introduction and channel expansion, targeting full coverage of the European market by 2028, participating in Europe’s urban green logistics transition with a complete electrified product portfolio and localised service capabilities.

Hashtag: #JACMOTORS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.