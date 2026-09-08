Ping An Digital Bank Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Exclusive 3 Hong Kong and 3SUPREME Collaboration

Unveils Cross-Sector Rewards with Up to HK$2,600 Early Bird Savings on Designated Handset

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited (“Ping An Digital Bank”) marks its 6th anniversary through a cross-sector collaboration alongside 3 Hong Kong and 3SUPREME, mobile brands of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”). The joint initiative debuts an exclusive dual promotion designed to elevate customers’ smart digital financial and mobile communications experiences, adding further excitement to Ping An Digital Bank’s suite of 6th-anniversary celebrations!

Mr. Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of Ping An Digital Bank, said, “As Ping An Digital Bank celebrates its 6th anniversary, our retail banking segment continues to experience rapid growth, a testament to the long-standing trust and support of our customers. On this special occasion, we remain dedicated to thinking ahead and going the extra mile for our customers. Collaborating with 3 Hong Kong and 3SUPREME allows us to combine the strengths of both parties, empowering customers to upgrade to the latest digital products while enjoying seamless and high-quality retail banking services.”

New Handset Rewards: HK$400 Upon Account Opening, Mobile Plan Subscription and Handset Purchase Up to HK$2,600 in Early Bird Savings

From now until 30 November 2026, eligible customers1 who successfully open a Ping An Digital Bank personal savings account using the designated promotion code [3HKPA] will receive a HK$400 cash rebate2 from Ping An Digital Bank.

To reward first movers, an exclusive early bird offer is available from now until 17 September 2026. Eligible customers1 will enjoy a waiver of the HK$500 prepayment amount3 from 3 Hong Kong and 3SUPREME, alongside handset discounts of up to HK$2,2003. Combined with the HK$400 cash rebate2 from Ping An Digital Bank, customers can unlock total savings of up to HK$2,600.

Deposit Rewards: Enjoy 16% p.a. 1-Month HKD Time Deposit Interest Rate

Additionally, new Ping An Digital Bank customers4 who open a Ping An Digital Bank personal savings account on or before 30 September 2026, and successfully place a 1-month HKD time deposit can enjoy an attractive annual interest rate of 16%5,6 on their first HK$100,000 deposit. This enables customers to effortlessly lock in privileged high-yield returns while upgrading to the new handset.

Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to uphold its vision of “Always with You, Always Ahead.” Dedicated to thinking ahead and going the extra mile, the Bank will actively explore cross-industry synergies and continuously enhance its diversified suite of financial products and services to deliver superior digital financial experiences for customers.

1 Eligible Customers refer to customers who have never held any account with Ping An Digital Bank, successfully open a savings account with promotion code “3HKPA” during the Promotion Period, subscribe to, renew or upgrade to a designated 3 Hong Kong / 3SUPREME service plan with a minimum contract period of 24 months and hold a valid Hong Kong Identity Card or Exit-Entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macau at the time of such subscription, renewal or upgrade during the Promotion Period (from 7 September 2026 to 30 November 2026) , and successfully purchase a designated handset on or before 31 March 2027.

2 HK$ 400 cash rebate is available only to Eligible Customers who satisfy all relevant requirements. Each Eligible Customer can enjoy the HK$ 400 Cash Rebate and other offers once only. The Cash Rebate and other offers are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or other gifts. Cash Rebate will be credited to the savings account of eligible customer on or before 31 May 2027.

3 The waiver of HK$ 500 prepayment amount, up to HK$2,200 discount upon purchase of a designated 3HK handset model, designated service plans, designated handset models, and other designated 3HK offers are provided and managed by 3 Hong Kong / 3SUPREME, and are subject to relevant terms and conditions.

4 New Ping An Digital Bank customers refer to customers who have never held any account with the Bank and successfully open a savings account during the 1 September 2026 to 30 September 2026 using a promotion code obtained through any channels.

5 The 16% p.a. HK$ Time Deposit rate offer will be displayed on the Time Deposit page in the Ping An Digital Bank’s personal mobile banking app within 3 working days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) after successful account opening.

6 HKD Time Deposit interest rate is calculated daily on the basis of a 365-day year and is subject to the Bank’s decision from time to time.

Ping An Digital Bank is not the supplier of any products or services provided by 3 Hong Kong / 3SUPREME and shall not be liable for any matters relating to the quality, supply, use, payment, refund, handset collection, warranty or after-sales services of 3 Hong Kong / 3SUPREME’s products or services. Offers subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For details, please refer to the “Ping An Digital Bank x 3 Hong Kong / 3SUPREME New Customer Exclusive HK$400 Cash Rebate Promotion Terms and Conditions” and “New Customer Time Deposit High Interest Offer Programme Terms and Conditions”

Hashtag: #平安數字銀行 #PingAnDB #3HK #3Supreme

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ping An Digital Bank

Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited (“Ping An Digital Bank,” “PingAnDB”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”) (SEHK: 6623; NYSE: LU) and a member of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An”) (SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318). Ping An Digital Bank was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019 to offer retail banking and business banking services. Backed by Ping An’s advanced technology, Ping An Digital Bank is elevating banking experience, serving customer in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, establishing itself as Ping An Group’s comprehensive financial platform in Hong Kong.

Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited

Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”), a leading mobile operator in Hong Kong, offers diverse and advanced mobile telecoms services under the 3 Hong Kong, 3SUPREME, SoSIM and MO+ brands, addressing different needs of the consumer market. HTHK is also dedicated to developing business and enterprise solutions under the 3Business brand in the corporate market spanning mobile commerce, information technology, smart city, the Internet of Things and big data. HTHK channels the latest technologies into innovations that set market trends and steer industry development.