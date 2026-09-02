Macao Economic, Trade, and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar Convened in Jakarta, Indonesia, Fostering Multi-Dimensional Cooperation to Jointly Explore New Opportunities Along the Silk Road

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2026 – The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China convened a reception alongside the Macao Economic, Trade, and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 1, to advance multi-domain cooperation between Macao and Indonesia at both governmental and non-governmental levels. The event hosted over 120 business matching sessions, yielding more than 80 cooperation agreements across key sectors, including tourism, high-tech, healthcare, and conventions and exhibitions.

The event gathered over 350 distinguished guests, including Mr.Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Susiwijono Moegiarso, Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia; and Wang Lutong, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia. Also in attendance were members of the Macao SAR Government and entrepreneur delegations, representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, and prominent figures from various sectors in Indonesia.

Mr.Sam Hou Fai stated that the implementation of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the Macao SAR’s 3rd Five-Year Plan will unlock cooperation opportunities between Macao and Indonesia. He noted that Indonesia is the birthplace of the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road,” and both Macao and Indonesia are pivotal nodes along this route. Guided by the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue mechanism, the friendly cooperative ties are poised to deepen further.

In the first half of this year, international visitor to Macao rose by 6% year-on-year, with approximately 88,000 Indonesian tourists—ranking among the top source markets in Southeast Asia. This highlights the close ties between Macao and Indonesia in people-to-people exchanges, trade, and tourism. The Macao SAR Government is committed to promoting exchanges at all levels. By leveraging Macao’s role as a vital bridgehead for China’s high-level opening-up and as a “precise connector,” Macao aims to strengthen all-around, pragmatic cooperation in trade, investment, MICE, tourism, and cultural exchanges, actively contributing to a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

Edi Prio Pambudi, Deputy Minister for International Economic Cooperation of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of Indonesia, stated in his speech that under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, Macao has built an outstanding international reputation with its long-term stability, high degree of openness, and strong connectivity. As a vital hub for mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilizations, Macao has successfully gathered global talent, capital, and creativity. Indonesian sectors widely applaud and anticipate Macao’s economic diversification.

He noted that close economic and cultural ties have driven Macao enterprises to invest in Indonesian projects like construction and transportation. In terms of tourism, Macao welcomed over 200,000 visitors from Indonesia last year, ranking Indonesia among Macao’s top source markets in Southeast Asia. Indonesia’s visa-free policy for Macao SAR passport holders will further facilitate mutual exchanges. Looking ahead, Indonesia and Macao share vast potential for cooperation in Halal products, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and connectivity.

Hashtag: #MacaoEconomicTradeandTourismInvestmentPromotionSeminar

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.