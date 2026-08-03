Denmark expands military presence around Faroe Islands

Denmark will increase its military presence around the Faroe Islands, extending a wider defence buildup designed to strengthen surveillance and operational readiness across the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The deployment will bring more Danish armed forces personnel, vessels and aircraft into Faroese waters and airspace, where military activity has traditionally been limited compared with Greenland. Training exercises with NATO partners are also expected to become more frequent as Copenhagen places the islands within its broader High North security planning.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the changing security environment required Denmark to demonstrate that it could monitor and protect the entire Kingdom of Denmark, which comprises Denmark, Greenland and the self-governing Faroe Islands. The Faroese government will be involved in planning measures affecting the territory.

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The initiative forms part of Exercise Arctic Endurance, a Danish-led programme running throughout 2026 to maintain a stronger military presence around Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Denmark has already reinforced its naval operations with a frigate alongside patrol and inspection vessels permanently assigned to the North Atlantic.

The Faroe Islands occupy a strategically important position between Iceland, Norway and Scotland. Their location places them close to the Greenland-Iceland-United Kingdom gap, a maritime corridor used by ships and submarines moving between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic.

Monitoring the corridor has assumed greater importance for NATO as Russia expands submarine operations and rebuilds military infrastructure across its Arctic territories. Western defence planners are also watching China’s growing polar ambitions, including its investment interests, scientific missions and cooperation with Russia along emerging northern shipping routes.

Denmark’s plans include stronger maritime surveillance, air patrols and exercises intended to improve the military’s ability to receive allied forces. Protection of ports, communications systems and other critical infrastructure is expected to feature prominently, reflecting concern about sabotage, cyberattacks and disruption of undersea cables.

The Faroe Islands host communications links connecting Europe and North America and are surrounded by waters carrying commercial shipping, fishing fleets and military traffic. Their position also gives aircraft and naval forces access to areas where monitoring submarines can be crucial to protecting reinforcement routes across the Atlantic.

Copenhagen has accelerated Arctic defence spending after years of criticism that its military resources were insufficient for the vast area under its responsibility. Two major investment packages approved in 2025 allocated a combined 88 billion Danish kroner for security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The programmes cover new Arctic-capable vessels, long-range drones, satellites, radar equipment, icebreakers and upgraded military facilities. Denmark has also decided to acquire two Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, providing a specialised capability to locate and track submarines while conducting wide-area surveillance.

Three new Arctic naval vessels are planned to replace ageing inspection ships operating around Greenland and the Faroes. Long-endurance drones and expanded satellite coverage are intended to close surveillance gaps across an area where harsh weather, long distances and limited infrastructure complicate military operations.

The buildup is unfolding alongside NATO’s Arctic Sentry initiative, which coordinates exercises, surveillance and deterrence activities across the High North. Seven of the eight Arctic states are now members of the alliance following Finland and Sweden’s accession, creating scope for closer integration of Nordic air and maritime forces.

Swedish and Danish aircraft have already conducted coordinated flights over the Faroes during alliance operations. Further exercises could include anti-submarine warfare, air policing, search-and-rescue missions, infrastructure protection and the movement of reinforcements through North Atlantic ports and airfields.

Military affairs remain under Denmark’s authority, but Faroese leaders have repeatedly demanded full participation in decisions affecting their territory. Prime Minister Aksel V. Johannesen has said the islands must have comprehensive access to defence planning while they remain part of the Danish realm.

That consultation is politically important because Faroese parties hold differing views on the constitutional relationship with Copenhagen. The islands run most domestic affairs independently and are not members of the European Union, although defence and foreign policy remain closely connected to Denmark.