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Midea to Showcase SpaceMaster Series with Graphene Technology at IFA 2026

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Next-generation built-in oven features 350°C pizza cooking, an 81-liter capacity and smart connectivity ahead of its planned global launch in 2027.

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2026 – Midea will showcase its new SpaceMaster Series built-in oven at IFA 2026 in Berlin, offering an early look at its next generation of smart kitchen appliances ahead of a planned global market launch in 2027.

Midea

At the core of the SpaceMaster Series is Midea’s Graphene Turbo Hot Air Technology, designed to deliver rapid and even heat distribution. Leveraging graphene’s high thermal conductivity, the heating system responds in as little as 0.2 seconds, enabling precise temperature control while reducing preheating time.

The technology also supports a dedicated 350°C pizza program. Combined with the included refractory pizza stone, the high-temperature cooking mode is designed to produce crisp, stone-baked-style pizza at home.

Key features of the Midea SpaceMaster Series include:

  • Graphene Turbo Hot Air Technology: Rapid 0.2-second heating response for precise and energy-efficient cooking.
  • 350°C Pizza Program: High-temperature cooking with a dedicated pizza stone for crisp, pizzeria-style results.
  • 81-Liter Capacity: A spacious cavity supports simultaneous cooking across three levels with independent temperature control.
  • Smart and Easy-Care Design: Dual self-cleaning, A++ energy efficiency, Midea SmartHome App connectivity, and compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

The 81-liter oven is designed for households preparing multiple dishes at once, while its multi-level cooking system enables different foods to be cooked simultaneously with individual temperature settings. A dual self-cleaning system simplifies maintenance, while connected controls provide additional flexibility for everyday use.

“Cooking at home has become more than a routine task for many consumers; it is increasingly part of how people experience quality, creativity and enjoyment in everyday life,” said a Midea spokesperson. “With the SpaceMaster Series, we are combining advanced thermal technology with intuitive operation to make professional cooking capabilities, including 350°C pizza baking, more accessible in the home.”

Hashtag: #Midea

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Midea & Midea MOA

Midea is a global technology group ranked No. 246 on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 and No. 39 among the world’s most valuable technology brands in the Brand Finance Top 100 2026. Midea has ranked No. 1 globally in microwave appliances for 10 consecutive years (Euromonitor, 2016–2025). Its Microwave & Oven Appliance (MOA) division generated USD 3.05 billion in revenue in 2025.

Midea operates seven global R&D centers, holds more than 5,500 granted patents and serves markets in more than 160 countries and regions.

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