ISCA and GDUFS Strengthen Singapore–Guangdong Talent Links

Partnership creates new pathways for accountancy students in Guangdong to pursue the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification and gain professional exposure in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 August 2026 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (GDUFS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen Singapore–Guangdong collaboration in accountancy education and talent development, creating greater opportunities for GDUFS students in Guangdong to connect with the accountancy profession and pursue international professional pathways.

The MOU was signed in Singapore in conjunction with the 16th Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council (SGCC) Meeting, underscoring the strategic significance of the partnership and the growing links between Singapore and Guangdong in education, professional services and talent development.

Under the partnership, GDUFS’ Accounting, Auditing and Financial Management programmes will apply for accreditation under the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) programme. Once accredited, graduates of these programmes will be eligible for fee waivers relating to five SCAQ Foundation Programme modules, providing a more streamlined pathway towards attaining the Chartered Accountant of Singapore, or CA (Singapore) designation upon fulfilling the remaining SCAQ requirements.

The partnership will also provide GDUFS students with opportunities to connect with ISCA and the wider accountancy profession, which includes industry and professional networks, events and activities. Students will have access to relevant ISCA membership opportunities and the relevant benefits, while those pursuing the SCAQ pathway will receive study support and opportunities such as internship and job-matching recommendations, SCAQ scholarships and access to ISCA’s publications.

Developing Internationally Connected Accountancy Talent

The partnership reflects ISCA and GDUFS’s shared commitment to developing the next generation of accountancy professionals with the capabilities, professional networks and international exposure to contribute across markets.

The two institutions will also collaborate on professional learning and development, including guest lectures, workshops and seminars for GDUFS faculty, students and alumni, as well as access to ISCA publications and online resources. Continuous professional development collaboration via ISCA’s specialisation programmes in financial forensics, sustainability and subscription-based online learning platforms for accounting professionals will ensure GDUFS graduates remain updated on evolving industry standards and best practices.

ISCA President Mr Lee Boon Teck said: “Our partnership with GDUFS is about building stronger links between Singapore and Guangdong in accountancy education and talent development. By connecting students with professional pathways, networks and industry exposure and opportunities in Singapore, we hope to equip the next generation of accountancy professionals with the capabilities and international exposure ready to contribute in an increasingly interconnected business environment.”

Professor Yu Pengyi, Dean of the School of Accountancy at GDUFS, said: “This partnership with ISCA marks an important milestone in our internationalisation journey, creating new professional pathways and opportunities for our students. By combining our strengths in language and accounting education with ISCA’s professional expertise and networks, we look forward to developing globally minded accounting professionals who can contribute across markets.”

The five-year partnership provides a framework for ISCA and GDUFS to further develop cooperation in accountancy education, professional development and engagement with the accountancy profession.

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Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore. Established in 1963, ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the designated entity by the Singapore Ministry of Finance to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore [CA (Singapore)] designation.

ISCA supports over 46,000 members across industries in Singapore and globally, with members in more than 40 countries. With a growing international presence, ISCA has 12 overseas chapters, 7 offices across 10 countries and a network of over 150 strategic partners, strengthening professional connections and opportunities across borders. ISCA is also a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global network representing more than 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students across over 190 countries.

ISCA advances professional development and lifelong learning through ISCA Academy, its training arm and drives community impact through ISCA Cares, its charity arm.

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.