VGHF opens sweeping archive of E3 history

The Video Game History Foundation has released several major digital collections chronicling E3, giving researchers and fans free access to thousands of pages, rare recordings and promotional material from the industry’s defining trade show.

The newly published archive documents the Electronic Entertainment Expo from its launch in 1995 through its final years, bringing together material donated by organisers, exhibitors and attendees. It includes nearly 24 hours of video, more than 1,000 pages of event ephemera, complete show directories and scans of E3’s daily newspaper.

The collections capture a period when E3 functioned as the central stage for game publishers, console manufacturers, developers, retailers and the media. The event became known for elaborate exhibition stands, surprise announcements and theatrical presentations that helped turn game launches into global entertainment spectacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the largest additions is the Carolyn Rauch event ephemera collection. Rauch was a founding member of the Interactive Digital Software Association, later renamed the Entertainment Software Association, and helped oversee E3 for much of its existence.

Her collection covers the public and commercial sides of the event between 1996 and 2011. It contains brochures, press kits, invitations, guest passes, photographs, transcripts, industry studies and documents aimed at advertisers and exhibitors.

The material reveals the scale of E3’s sponsorship business. A 1999 advertising guide, for example, offered companies the exclusive right to place their logo on attendee badge cords for $25,000. Other records document the smaller E3 Media and Business Summits held in 2007 and 2008, when organisers temporarily replaced the vast trade show with invitation-only gatherings.

Another major release consists of tapes recorded by attendee Anthony Parisi during the first four E3 events. The foundation has redigitised nearly 12 hours of footage after Parisi donated the copyrights.

The recordings show early development versions of games and capture audiences seeing titles such as Super Mario 64 and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night before their commercial release. They also preserve press conferences and keynote appearances for which little other footage is known to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the historic moments are Sega’s surprise launch of the Saturn console at E3 1995 and Sony Computer Entertainment America executive Steve Race’s announcement that the original PlayStation would cost $299 in the United States. His brief statement undercut Sega’s higher-priced console and became one of the show’s most celebrated competitive moves.

The Parisi tapes also include what may be the only surviving recording of the US presentation of Final Fantasy VIII in 1998. The footage shows Square and Electronic Arts executives struggling for several minutes with malfunctioning projection equipment before the trailer finally plays.

Other digitised recordings come from Subspace Publishers and Tronix Multimedia, groups that covered early shows from the exhibition floor. Their footage includes direct video feeds, interviews and demonstrations from areas that received limited attention from larger media organisations.

An Atari Explorer Online tape from E3 1995 focuses on games for the Atari Jaguar and includes an interview with developer Jeff Minter about Defender 2000. The material illustrates how specialist publications and independent crews documented parts of the industry that might otherwise have disappeared from the historical record.

The foundation has also added promotional tapes distributed by Sony and Nintendo between 1995 and 1998. They include pre-release footage of Super Mario 64, Star Fox 64 and Crash Bandicoot Warped.

A Nintendo tape from E3 1997 contains about 90 seconds of high-quality footage from Rareware’s unreleased Conker’s Quest. The family-friendly platform game was later reworked as Twelve Tales: Conker 64 before being abandoned and transformed into the adult-oriented Conker’s Bad Fur Day.

The archive now holds a completed digital run of E3 directory books published between 1995 and 2006. The 2,500 pages contain maps and listings for every booth, participating company and scheduled presentation, allowing researchers to reconstruct the event’s layout and commercial expansion.

New scans of E3 Show Daily from 1995 and 1997 have also been added. The collection now includes about 1,500 pages of the trade show’s daily publication, which carried exhibitor profiles, announcements, party listings and accounts of activity around host cities.

E3 began after game companies became dissatisfied with their limited visibility at the Consumer Electronics Show, where software and consoles competed with televisions, cameras and other consumer products. Its creation reflected the industry’s growing economic and cultural influence.