Mubadala secures US clearance for Clear Channel takeover

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital has secured US regulatory clearance for its $6.2 billion acquisition of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, removing the final regulatory obstacle to taking the American billboard advertising company private.

Clear Channel announced on Wednesday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States had approved the transaction, allowing the investor consortium led by Mubadala Capital to proceed towards completion on or about October 14, subject to remaining customary closing conditions.

The approval completes the regulatory review process for the acquisition, which Mubadala Capital is undertaking in partnership with investment firm TWG Global. Clear Channel confirmed that all regulatory requirements had been satisfied, although the transaction has not yet formally closed.

Under the agreed terms, Clear Channel shareholders will receive $2.43 in cash for each share. Once the acquisition is completed, the company’s common shares will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange, ending its status as a publicly listed business.

The $6.2 billion valuation represents the enterprise value of Clear Channel, incorporating its financial obligations rather than solely the amount payable to shareholders. The transaction was structured as an all-cash acquisition backed by institutional investors and committed financing arrangements.

CFIUS clearance was particularly important because the proposed acquisition involves an investment group led by an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager acquiring a major American advertising infrastructure operator. The interagency committee examines certain foreign investments for potential implications concerning US national security.

Clear Channel did not disclose whether the approval involved specific undertakings or mitigation measures. Its announcement confirmed clearance without detailing the committee’s deliberations or identifying any conditions attached to the decision.

The regulatory breakthrough follows a revision to the expected completion timetable. On October 1, Clear Channel informed investors that the transaction was expected to close early in the fourth quarter, pending outstanding regulatory approval and other customary requirements.

The company had initially anticipated completing the acquisition by the end of September. Wednesday’s announcement provides a more specific timetable and removes uncertainty surrounding the outstanding federal review.

Shareholders had already approved the acquisition at a special meeting on May 12, leaving regulatory scrutiny among the principal outstanding requirements before completion.

The acquisition agreement, announced on February 9, offered shareholders a substantial premium over Clear Channel’s unaffected trading price. The agreed $2.43 per share represented a 71 per cent premium to the company’s closing share price of $1.42 on October 16, 2025.

Mubadala Capital and TWG Global committed approximately $3 billion in equity capital to support the transaction. Funds managed by Apollo Global Management also agreed to provide preferred equity, while debt financing was arranged through a group led by JPMorgan Chase Bank and Apollo-managed funds.

The financing structure is intended to support the acquisition while providing Clear Channel with greater financial flexibility. The company has identified debt reduction, stronger cash generation and investment in its advertising operations as priorities under the proposed ownership structure.

Clear Channel chief executive Scott Wells previously said the transaction would strengthen the company’s financial position by reducing debt and increasing cash available for investment.

Oscar Fahlgren, chief investment officer of Mubadala Capital, described the acquisition agreement as consistent with the firm’s strategy of investing in established businesses where operational improvements and long-term capital could create value.

The investor consortium also includes Wade Davis, a media and technology executive who is expected to become Clear Channel’s executive chairman following completion. Davis is expected to work alongside existing management on operational performance and digital transformation.

Clear Channel operates an extensive portfolio of outdoor advertising assets across the United States, including traditional billboards, digital displays and advertising installations associated with transport infrastructure.

Its business depends on advertising expenditure, access to commercially attractive locations and agreements with municipalities, transport authorities and property owners. Digital advertising displays have become an important element of its strategy, allowing advertisers greater flexibility in purchasing and managing campaigns.

The company has also been developing data analytics and automated advertising purchasing capabilities intended to improve campaign measurement and expand demand for outdoor advertising inventory.