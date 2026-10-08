Dutch tax authority abandons Microsoft cloud migration plans

The Netherlands’ Tax and Customs Administration has abandoned its planned migration to Microsoft 365 cloud services, opting instead for government-controlled servers and European open-source software following concerns over data security, digital sovereignty and dependence on foreign technology providers.

State Secretary for Finance Eelco Eerenberg confirmed the policy reversal in a letter to parliament, outlining a phased replacement programme covering the tax authority, Dutch Customs and the Benefits Agency. The decision follows an independent assessment that questioned the risks associated with transferring sensitive administrative functions to Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure.

Under the revised arrangements, email and calendar services will operate on infrastructure controlled by the tax administration from 2027. European open-source alternatives for personal document storage and collaboration are scheduled for introduction later that year and during 2028.

The change marks a significant departure from the government’s October 2025 decision to adopt Microsoft 365 as the preferred platform for modernising workplace technology across its principal revenue and benefits agencies.

Officials had initially concluded that available alternatives could not adequately meet operational requirements. However, additional capacity secured within the administration’s own data centres has made locally hosted services more practical.

The revised approach is intended to strengthen government control over information, infrastructure and the continuity of essential administrative services without requiring an immediate replacement of every existing Microsoft product.

The decision follows warnings from the Dutch Advisory Council on ICT Assessment, which examined the migration programme and identified substantial concerns about supplier dependence and the absence of a sufficiently workable exit strategy.

The council recommended suspending the deployment while the administration reconsidered its technical choices and assessed whether alternative arrangements could provide greater independence.

Approximately 5,000 employees out of a workforce of about 47,500 had already moved to Microsoft 365 by January 2026, according to figures associated with the government’s ICT assessment. The wider deployment was subsequently suspended.

The administration must now manage existing installations while developing replacement services capable of supporting thousands of employees without disrupting tax collection, customs operations or benefits administration.

The reversal also addresses concerns raised by parliamentarians about the implications of relying on American technology companies for sensitive government communications and administrative records.

Lawmakers had questioned whether foreign legal obligations, commercial decisions or geopolitical developments could affect the availability of essential digital services operated by suppliers outside European jurisdiction.

Such concerns do not establish that Microsoft improperly accessed government information or that a security breach occurred. The decision instead reflects an assessment of operational exposure, contractual dependence and the government’s ability to maintain services under adverse circumstances.

Microsoft has developed security, compliance and data protection arrangements for European customers, including measures designed to address regulatory requirements. Nevertheless, the Dutch authorities have concluded that retaining greater direct control offers advantages for the affected administrative functions.

The revised programme will require technical adjustments because the existing workplace modernisation project had been designed around Microsoft’s software environment.

Officials must ensure that replacement systems can support email, calendars, document management and collaboration while meeting government security standards and maintaining compatibility with established workflows.

Certain specialist functions, including records management capabilities, present additional challenges because equivalent locally hosted alternatives are not always available.

The administration is therefore pursuing a staged transition rather than attempting to replace its entire workplace technology environment simultaneously.

The financial consequences of abandoning the original migration have not been fully established publicly. Previous government explanations acknowledged that switching to alternative arrangements could involve substantial expenditure and implementation delays.

The government had defended the original Microsoft 365 decision partly on grounds of functionality, availability, scalability and cost, arguing that alternatives were insufficiently developed for immediate deployment.

Its revised position reflects a changed assessment of what can be delivered through infrastructure under the administration’s control, supplemented by European software providers.

The distinction between workplace applications and core taxation systems remains important. Under the original modernisation plan, primary applications and data storage supporting tax assessment and collection were to remain within the administration’s own data centre in Apeldoorn.

The proposed Microsoft migration principally concerned office automation rather than the wholesale transfer of taxation databases into an external cloud environment.