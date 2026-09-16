Saudi Arabia broadens security outreach as Houthis advance

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia is broadening international security contacts as Iran-backed Houthi forces consolidate positions along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, with Britain backing Riyadh and reports of Israeli intelligence co-operation emerging as the kingdom confronts missile, drone and maritime threats.

The Saudi outreach has accelerated after Houthi forces captured territory and islands around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the narrow waterway linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The advance has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia at a time when disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has already made Red Sea export routes more important to regional energy flows.

Britain has declared that it stands with Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s internationally recognised government. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on September 10 that Houthi attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure endangered regional stability, freedom of navigation and vital trade routes through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.

London reinforced that position at the United Nations on September 15, saying the Houthis were seeking to consolidate control along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and around the strait. Britain also said Iran’s longstanding support continued to enable attacks threatening civilians, neighbouring states and maritime security.

The United Kingdom is already working with Saudi Arabia through the Yemen Maritime Security Partnership, which is designed to strengthen Yemen Coast Guard capabilities, improve maritime security, disrupt weapons smuggling and protect freedom of navigation. Britain told Parliament this month that the initiative had secured more than $20 million in international pledges and involved more than 35 partners.

Saudi Arabia has also sought direct military help from the United States as the Houthi offensive gathered pace. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked President Donald Trump for US military action against the group, people familiar with the discussions said. Washington declined direct strikes but agreed to provide intelligence and targeting support, while US Central Command remained engaged with Saudi authorities.

Reports that Riyadh has also sought intelligence assistance from Israel have not been publicly confirmed by the Saudi or Israeli governments. The possibility has drawn attention because the two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations, even though both maintain close security ties with Washington and face threats linked to Iran and its regional allies.

A separate meeting organised by US Central Command this month brought senior military representatives from Israel, Saudi Arabia and several other Arab states together in Germany for discussions on regional security and Iran. The gathering was not publicly announced by the participating governments, and there has been no official confirmation that it produced a specific Saudi-Israeli arrangement on Yemen.

The urgency has grown as the Houthis expanded their hold over Yemen’s western coastline. Their forces took the port of Mocha and moved onto strategic islands near Bab el-Mandeb, strengthening their ability to threaten shipping entering or leaving the Red Sea. The group has also declared a maritime blockade targeting Saudi vessels.

Saudi defences remain under pressure from repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks. The Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered restricted airspace. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said the security of the holy city was a “red line”. The Houthis denied targeting Mecca.

Another Houthi attack this week struck the Khamis Mushait area in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring civilians and damaging property, while earlier attacks have targeted airports, energy infrastructure and shipping. Saudi Arabia has also faced separate drone attacks blamed on Iran-aligned armed groups operating from Iraq, including strikes affecting the East-West oil pipeline.

That pipeline is especially important because it carries crude from eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea coast, allowing exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Tuesday that the damaged line could return to operation within days, although assessments of repair times have varied.

The Houthi gains have also worsened conditions inside Yemen. More than 100,000 people have been displaced as fighting spread across western areas, while aid agencies have warned that insecurity, damaged roads and fuel shortages are obstructing humanitarian access.