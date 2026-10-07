UPS email lapse routed F-35 components to China

A UPS employee failed to act on a security email barring sensitive F-35 components from transiting Hong Kong, leading the shipment to be diverted there and taken into Chinese custody, according to a person briefed on the incident.

The disclosure provides the clearest explanation yet for how a cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door from an Australian F-35 ended up in Hong Kong while being shipped to the United States for inspection, repair or possible disposal. The Pentagon and other US authorities have been examining the diversion since it became known in September.

Freight forwarder DSV had sent instructions warning that the components must not pass through specified jurisdictions because of restrictions under the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations, which control exports and transfers of defence articles and technology. The UPS employee handling the consignment missed the message, the person briefed on the episode said.

The shipment was supposed to travel from Australia to San Francisco through South Korea and Taiwan, both US security partners. It left Australia behind schedule, however, and was rerouted through Hong Kong in an attempt to accelerate delivery. The revised routing placed the components within Chinese jurisdiction.

The parts were supplied by Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the F-35, and were coated with radar-absorbing material used to reduce the aircraft’s detectability. US officials have been seeking the return of the equipment. The precise extent to which the components could reveal sensitive information has not been publicly established.

Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles has said his government was aware of the shipment and was working with the United States and Lockheed Martin on the investigation. He said his understanding was that the missing items were not sensitive, a characterisation that has tempered claims that the episode necessarily exposed classified technology.

The F-35 Joint Program Office has confirmed a shipment problem and said it was working with government and industry partners to recover the equipment and prevent a recurrence. The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed all details surrounding China’s possession of the parts, including what access authorities may have had to them.

The latest account indicates that DSV was acting as freight forwarder for Lockheed Martin and had communicated the routing restrictions to UPS. One possible factor under examination is whether the warning was transmitted through a digital platform different from the system being used by the UPS employee processing the consignment.

Pentagon officials briefed staff from the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees for about an hour on September 29, as lawmakers sought details about the failure and safeguards governing military shipments. The incident has also prompted scrutiny of how commercial logistics companies handle controlled defence equipment moving through complex international networks.

US export controls impose strict conditions on the movement of defence articles, technical data and related services. Hong Kong’s treatment under US export-control rules changed after Washington determined that the territory no longer warranted separate treatment from mainland China, increasing the significance of routing restrictions for controlled military cargo.

The case has drawn particular attention because the F-35’s low-observable characteristics are central to the aircraft’s military value. Radar-absorbing materials form only one element of its stealth design, alongside shaping, sensors, electronic systems and operating procedures. Possession of individual exterior components does not by itself provide the full technical knowledge required to reproduce those capabilities.

China’s Foreign Ministry and Hong Kong authorities had not provided a substantive public account of the shipment when the diversion first emerged. US authorities, meanwhile, have continued efforts to establish the chain of events and recover the parts.

Australia operates the F-35A and participates in the multinational support network for the aircraft. Components can move between partner countries and maintenance facilities as part of the programme’s global sustainment system, making compliance by contractors, freight forwarders and carriers an important layer of supply-chain security.