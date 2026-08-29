PayPal-linked ETFs plunge as takeover hopes fade

PayPal-linked exchange-traded funds suffered steep losses on Friday after Stripe and Advent International abandoned their pursuit of the payments company, wiping out much of the takeover premium that had built into PayPal-related investments.

PayPal Holdings shares closed 12.7% lower at $53.66 on August 28 after reports that the consortium had stopped pursuing a transaction valued at more than $50 billion. The sell-off was amplified in leveraged ETFs designed to magnify movements in PayPal shares, producing some of the sharpest losses across the US exchange-traded fund market.

The Direxion Daily PYPL Bull 2X ETF, which targets twice PayPal’s daily share-price performance, dropped about 26% to $31.96. The Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF fell nearly 26% to $7.30. YieldMax’s PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF, which provides PayPal exposure while generating income through an options strategy, lost about 13.5% to close at $26.15.

The moves demonstrated the heightened risks associated with single-stock leveraged ETFs when corporate developments cause abrupt price changes. Funds seeking twice the daily return of an individual company generally magnify losses as well as gains and are designed primarily for short-term tactical trading rather than conventional long-term investment.

Stripe and private equity group Advent had offered about $60.50 a share for PayPal, implying a valuation of roughly $53 billion. PayPal’s board considered the proposal inadequate, and discussions over a potentially higher offer failed to produce an agreement.

Takeover speculation had played a significant role in PayPal’s rally during the quarter. The shares had risen more than 40% at one stage as investors anticipated the possibility of a transaction, alongside stronger financial results and expectations that management’s restructuring efforts could improve profitability.

The collapse of the talks removed that catalyst almost immediately. PayPal had closed at $61.47 on Thursday, already slightly above the reported $60.50 offer price, meaning any transaction would have required a higher bid to deliver an attractive premium to shareholders.

The abandoned pursuit would have ranked among the biggest financial technology acquisitions and one of the largest leveraged buyouts. Stripe could have combined its fast-growing merchant payments infrastructure with PayPal’s extensive consumer and merchant network, including Venmo and PayPal’s branded checkout operations.

PayPal now faces renewed scrutiny over its ability to deliver a standalone turnaround under chief executive Enrique Lores, who took charge in March. The company has reorganised its operations around Checkout, Consumer Financial Services and Payments and Crypto as it attempts to sharpen accountability and accelerate product development.

Management has also pursued cost reductions, including significant workforce cuts, while concentrating resources on businesses expected to produce stronger margins. PayPal raised its 2026 profit outlook during its latest earnings cycle, helping strengthen investor confidence before the takeover discussions collapsed.

Competitive pressure remains substantial. Apple Pay, Google Pay, Shop Pay and other digital payment services have expanded across smartphones, browsers and online retail platforms, challenging PayPal’s once-dominant position in internet checkout.

PayPal’s valuation illustrates how dramatically investor expectations have changed. The company’s market capitalisation approached $360 billion during the pandemic-era digital commerce boom in 2021. Even after this year’s takeover-driven rally, its valuation remained only a fraction of that peak.

The ETF reaction also highlights the rapid expansion of leveraged single-stock investment products in the United States. Hundreds of funds now offer amplified daily exposure to individual companies, allowing traders to express bullish or bearish views without directly using margin accounts or constructing derivatives positions themselves.

The market has become increasingly crowded. Average assets held by newer leveraged products have fallen as fund launches have multiplied, while dozens of leveraged ETFs have already closed during 2026 because of insufficient investor demand.

PayPal-focused products illustrate both sides of that trend. The Direxion fund, launched in March, aims to deliver 200% of PayPal’s daily performance. Leverage Shares’ PYPG product follows a similar two-times daily strategy and has traded since April 2025. Their falls of roughly 26% were broadly consistent with their leveraged mandates after PayPal’s double-digit decline.