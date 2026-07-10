Polymarket seeks US approval for margin trading

Polymarket has filed regulatory applications that could allow its United States prediction-market business to offer margin trading, a major step towards introducing leveraged event contracts to American customers.

The applications were submitted to the National Futures Association on July 3 through PM Derivatives LLC. They seek registration as a futures commission merchant, membership of the industry regulator and approval to operate as a swap firm.

Coming Home GBA LLC, an entity affiliated with Polymarket, is listed in connection with the filings. Approval from the National Futures Association would not, by itself, permit the company to launch leveraged trading. Polymarket would also require clearance from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission before customers could trade event contracts using borrowed funds or reduced upfront collateral.

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Margin trading would allow customers to commit only a portion of a contract’s total value when opening a position. The system can increase purchasing power and improve capital efficiency, but it also magnifies losses and creates additional liquidation, liquidity and counterparty risks.

Prediction contracts generally pay a fixed amount when a specified event occurs and nothing when it does not. Fully collateralised trading requires participants to provide the entire amount they stand to lose. A margin-based model would reduce that initial requirement, potentially allowing customers to hold larger positions with the same capital.

The move would represent a significant expansion of Polymarket’s regulated United States operation. The company returned to the market at the end of 2025 after acquiring QCEX, a federally regulated derivatives exchange and clearing business.

QCX now operates as Polymarket US, while its associated clearing organisation trades under the name Polymarket Clearing. The exchange is registered as a designated contract market, and the clearing operation is authorised to handle fully collateralised futures, options on futures and swaps.

Polymarket’s domestic platform is structurally separate from its international business. The United States operation accepts dollars, offers a narrower selection of contracts and is subject to federal compliance, surveillance and reporting requirements. The international platform uses blockchain-based infrastructure and cryptocurrency for settlement.

The margin applications place Polymarket in closer competition with Kalshi, the largest regulated prediction-market operator in the United States. Kalshi affiliate Kinetic Markets secured registration as a futures commission merchant and swap firm in March, giving it a regulatory pathway towards offering margin-based products.

Competition between the companies has intensified as trading linked to sports, politics, economics and major news events attracts a broader customer base. Kalshi recorded about $33 billion in trading volume during June, while Polymarket and its United States entity generated nearly $14 billion combined.

Industry-wide activity has expanded sharply since late 2025, with aggregate volumes across the two leading platforms reaching tens of billions of dollars. Sports contracts have driven much of the growth in the United States, although markets covering elections, inflation, interest rates, technology and geopolitical developments remain central to the sector’s public profile.

Margin trading could help Polymarket attract professional traders, market makers and customers seeking more efficient use of capital. It could also improve market depth by allowing participants to deploy funds across several contracts rather than fully collateralising every position.

The proposal is likely to receive close regulatory examination. Event contracts can move abruptly when unexpected information emerges, leaving limited time to adjust positions or collect additional collateral. Binary contracts also approach either zero or their full payout value at settlement, creating risks that differ from those in conventional futures markets.

Any approved framework would be expected to include initial and maintenance margin requirements, automated liquidation rules, customer-fund safeguards and controls designed to prevent losses from exceeding deposited collateral. Regulators may also assess how the platform calculates exposure when customers hold positions across related events.

Polymarket’s expansion comes as prediction markets face legal challenges from state gambling authorities. Several states contend that sports-related event contracts amount to wagering and should be subject to local gambling laws. Federally regulated exchanges maintain that the Commodity Exchange Act gives the CFTC primary authority over contracts listed on designated markets.