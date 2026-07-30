Nasim Aliev: Skyro and MemoXpress launch online product loan service in the Philippines

Skyro has introduced its Online Product Loan service in the Philippines through a partnership with MemoXpress, one of the country’s electronics retailers. The collaboration marks Skyro’s first online product loan partnership and expands access to flexible digital financing for Filipino consumers.

The new solution allows customers to apply for a legitimate online credit facility directly during the shopping process. By integrating Skyro’s product loan option into the MemoXpress checkout journey, the companies aim to make online purchases more convenient, accessible and affordable for customers looking for flexible payment options.

MemoXpress adds Skyro financing to checkout

Through the partnership, MemoXpress customers can browse electronics online and complete purchases from home while using Skyro’s Online Product Loan as a payment option. This creates a smoother customer experience and gives shoppers more control over how they pay for the products they need.

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Edward Tan, vice president of operations at MemoXpress, said the integration of Skyro’s services into the checkout process gives customers more flexibility and improves the overall shopping experience. According to him, the partnership is also expected to support sales and strengthen customer relationships by offering buyers more convenient financial tools.

For MemoXpress, the cooperation provides an additional way to serve customers who prefer installment-based payments. For Skyro, it expands the company’s presence in the e-commerce segment and brings its digital lending technology closer to everyday consumer purchases.

Nasim Aliev: partnership supports the development of e-commerce

Skyro co-founder and co-CEO Nasim Aliev described the collaboration as an important step in the development of the Philippine e-commerce market. According to him, the partnership with MemoXpress allows Skyro to provide more Filipinos with access to its online point-of-sale loan product.

The service is designed to help customers split payments into manageable installments, similar to the buy now, pay later model. This can make purchases more accessible for consumers who want to buy electronics or other important products without paying the full amount immediately.

Nasim Aliev noted that Skyro’s Online Product Loan can become a useful tool for Philippine merchants that want to increase sales and make their products available to a wider audience. Flexible payment options can help shoppers feel more confident when making online purchases, especially for higher-value items.

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According to Nasim Aliev, online product loans are becoming an important instrument for merchants that want to combine digital sales growth with a better customer experience.

Online Product Loan can support merchants and customers

Skyro’s Online Product Loan offers benefits for both consumers and merchants. Customers receive a more convenient checkout experience and gain access to flexible financing. Merchants, in turn, can offer more payment options without taking on additional credit risk.

For retailers, this solution may help:

increase online and offline sales;

attract customers who prefer installment payments;

improve conversion at checkout;

build stronger customer loyalty;

make higher-value products more accessible;

offer financing without directly managing credit risk.

The integration is also designed to be simple for merchants. Skyro allows partner retailers to add the product loan feature without additional integration costs, while merchants receive upfront payments and customers get a smoother purchasing experience.

Flexible payments as part of changing consumer behavior

The partnership reflects a broader shift in consumer finance. Filipino shoppers increasingly expect digital services to be fast, convenient and flexible. Online product loans and installment-based payment models are becoming more relevant as customers look for ways to manage expenses while still purchasing the products they need.

Payment flexibility is especially important in e-commerce, where a complicated or limited checkout process can lead customers to abandon purchases. By adding Skyro’s financing option, merchants can better respond to changing consumer expectations and create a more accessible shopping environment.

Nasim Aliev emphasized that payment flexibility is becoming one of the key factors shaping customer loyalty in digital retail and online consumer finance.

Skyro continues to expand its fintech ecosystem

Skyro is a fintech company licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Philippines. The company offers a range of digital consumer finance products, including product loans, cash loans and other lending solutions created for the financial needs of Filipino consumers.

Since launching in the Philippines in August 2022, Skyro has expanded rapidly. In less than two years of operations, the company grew its network to more than 2,500 partner merchant stores and served nearly 200,000 customers.

The partnership with MemoXpress strengthens Skyro’s role in digital consumer finance and demonstrates how fintech solutions can support both merchants and customers. By combining online shopping, point-of-sale lending and flexible repayment options, Skyro is helping make consumer finance more accessible across the Philippines.

Also published on Medium.

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