Taiwan’s TVBS captures Sagrada Família historic ceremony

TVBS, NHK, HTC together documented a defining milestone in the Sagrada Família’s history. TVBS cultural ambassador Lin Chi-ling joined the reporting team in Barcelona.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2026 – The Sagrada Família in Barcelona reached a historic milestone last month with the blessing and inauguration of the Tower of Jesus Christ. The ceremony completed the central spire of architect Antoni Gaudí’s masterwork after 144 years of construction. TVBS partnered with Japan’s NHK to provide live coverage, becoming the only Taiwanese media organization granted access to report from inside the basilica.

The collaboration marks a significant moment for Taiwan’s international media presence, as the completion of Gaudí’s vision draws global attention to one of the world’s most visited cultural landmarks. NHK has documented the construction of the Sagrada Família for decades, building a relationship of trust with the basilica’s team that enabled joint coverage.

TVBS crews filmed in areas rarely accessible to media, including the crypt where Gaudí is buried, architectural workshops, and key structural sections of the basilica. The team conducted interviews with architects and experts involved in the project during preparations for the inauguration ceremony. Construction on the church began in 1882, one year before Gaudí took over as chief architect.

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Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling joined the reporting team in Barcelona as a cultural ambassador for the project. Lin met with architects and experts to explore the basilica through the perspectives of architecture, aesthetics, and cultural heritage. Her involvement added a cultural dimension to the coverage beyond conventional architectural reporting.

The coverage brought together partners from Taiwan’s technology and financial sectors. HTC, through its VIVE Arts initiative, contributed its immersive experience “Gaudí, the Atelier of the Divine.” The virtual reality program allows audiences to explore Gaudí’s architectural world in new ways, transcending geographical and physical boundaries.

TS Financial Holding Co., Ltd., which has long supported arts and cultural exchange, sponsored the live broadcast. The company cited values of integrity, innovation, and sustainability in joining the project. The cross-sector collaboration extended Taiwan’s cultural advocacy onto the international stage, connecting the 144-year architectural endeavor to audiences in Taiwan and Chinese-speaking communities worldwide.

TVBS integrated AI-powered real-time translation technology throughout the live coverage, facilitating multilingual communication across international production teams. The project showcased Taiwan’s ability to connect industries and communities across borders. TVBS, NHK, HTC, and TS Financial Holding Co., Ltd., together documented a defining milestone in the Sagrada Família’s history.

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