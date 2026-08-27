Qatar pushes Tehran talks to revive diplomacy

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is travelling to Tehran on Thursday for talks aimed at lowering regional tensions and reopening a diplomatic channel between Iran and the United States.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Foreign Minister, is expected to meet senior Iranian officials and discuss steps that could reduce the risk of further escalation. Doha has said the mission is intended to help create conditions in which negotiations can resume after months of conflict and stalled mediation.

The visit places Qatar back at the centre of efforts to bridge widening differences between Tehran and Washington. Doha has maintained contacts with both sides while coordinating with Oman and Pakistan, which have also sought to prevent the confrontation from expanding across West Asia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said Qatar was continuing its diplomatic efforts to encourage a return to negotiations. The immediate objective is to contain escalation, restore communication and establish conditions in which political negotiations become possible.

The Tehran mission comes as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel approaches six months without a comprehensive diplomatic settlement. Military confrontation and economic pressure have altered the regional security environment, while disputes over the Strait of Hormuz remain a major obstacle to an agreement.

Shipping through the strategic waterway has been severely disrupted since the conflict began on February 28. Oil flows through Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors, have fallen sharply from pre-war levels of around 20 million barrels a day, intensifying concerns about energy prices, supply chains and maritime security.

Tehran and Washington remain divided over the conditions required for restoring normal passage through the strait. Iran has demanded changes to US sanctions and military measures, while Washington has continued applying economic pressure and insisting on guarantees surrounding navigation and regional security.

The diplomatic track suffered another setback after the 60-day period envisaged under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding expired in August without an extension. The arrangement, signed in June by Iran, the United States and Pakistan, had provided a framework for negotiations intended to limit escalation and address some of the principal disputes between the parties.

Qatar has nevertheless maintained that dialogue remains possible. Doha has argued that prolonged military confrontation would impose costs well beyond the countries directly involved, with consequences for global energy markets, international shipping and the economies of Gulf states.

Sheikh Mohammed has played a prominent diplomatic role throughout the crisis. He participated in quadrilateral discussions involving Iran, the United States and Pakistan in Switzerland in June, part of a series of efforts to establish an acceptable framework for negotiations.

Other regional governments have intensified their own contacts with Tehran. Pakistan has used political and military channels to encourage negotiations, while Oman has continued its traditional role as an intermediary between Iran and Western governments. These parallel initiatives indicate that regional powers remain focused on preventing another cycle of military escalation despite the limited progress made so far.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, travelled to Tehran this week for talks with senior Iranian officials after holding telephone discussions with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Islamabad has sought to preserve an intermediary role while emphasising the wider economic and security risks posed by prolonged instability.

Iran, meanwhile, has publicly maintained that it is open to diplomacy while questioning Washington’s intentions. Senior Iranian officials have repeatedly said that any sustainable negotiation must involve reciprocal measures rather than demands imposed solely on Tehran.

The Qatari initiative therefore faces significant obstacles. Disagreements over sanctions, military deployments, navigation through Hormuz and the terms of any future security arrangement remain unresolved. Washington has also signalled that economic pressure will continue unless Tehran changes course.

For Doha, preventing further confrontation carries strategic as well as diplomatic importance. Qatar hosts major US military facilities while maintaining working relations with Iran, a position that has repeatedly allowed it to transmit messages between governments that lack reliable direct channels.