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Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 July 2023 – Today, IX ASIA INDEXES announced the 1st Half 2023 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“), aiming to provide the professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classify digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens and a 3-tier system for each categories (Appendix 1). The results are as follows:

Cryptocurrencies
Industry Changes
The industry groups remain unchanged with 5 industries
1) Payment (110)
2) Infrastructure (120)
3) Financial services (130),
4) Tech & Data (140) and
5) Media & Entertainment (150).

Sector Changes
The sectors increased from 13 to 16.
Additions:
Staking (13030)
Data Management (14020)
Artificial Intelligence (14030)
(For details on Industry & Sector definitions under DAICS®, please refer to Appendix 2 & 3).

Classification Changes
Cardano (ADA)

FROM:
Industry: Payment (110)
Sector: Transaction & Payment (11010)

TO:
Industry: Infrastructure (120)
Sector: Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract (12010)

Green coins
There are 5 Greens coins in this review
HBARG
ETHG
ADAG
ALGOG
FTMG

They all come from Infrastructure industry

Coverage of DAICS®
The coverage remains unchanged with 50 coins.
The market capitalization coverage (all coins): 94.63%*
The % coverage of market cap of the 50th ranked coin: 0.08%
Member changes within the TOP 50 coins in DAICS® : 8
(For more details about the industry weighting and the 8 changes, please see Appendix 4).

*As of 30th June 2023 based on past 90 days market capitalisation ranking including all coins (stable coins and no exclusions due to any rules).
Note: G as ‘Green‘ labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability

Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)
Asset Types Changes
The asset types remain unchanged at 6
1) Culture (205),
2) Real Estate (215),
3) Financials (235),
4) Entertainment (255),
5) Natural Resources (265), and
6) Green Economy (275)

Branch Changes
The branches increased from 30 to 31.
Additions:
1) Gaming (25540)
(For details on Asset types and Branches, please refer to Appendix 3).

Coverage of DAICS®
IX ASIA INDEXES has not started to classify any ABT. ABTs will be added to DAICS® in the next stage when a fair amount of popular asset-backed tokens are available in the market. Although there has been an increase in the number of asset-backed tokens, no significant use cases with proper market policy have emerged. A new ABT registry will be made available to the public. A classification summary and definition table are available at Appendix 5 & 6.

For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the “IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- principle and guilding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html.

All classification changes including the relating ixCrypto industry indexes will take effect on 1 August 2023.

For more details on our DAICS® qualification criteria, please email [email protected].

Appendix 1

The structure of DAICS®

Appendix 2

IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®“)

Appendix 3

DAICS updated Cryptocurrencies Industry-Sector diagram

DAICS updated ABT Asset Types-Branch diagram

Appendix 4

In and out in DAICS® Top 50 cryptos
In Out
1. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) FTX Token (FTT)
2. Lido DAO (LDO) Theta Network (THETA)
3. Aptos (APT) Tezos (XTZG)
4. Arbitrum (ARB) Axie Infinity (AXS)
5. The Graph (GRT) Flow (FLOW)
6. Fantom (FTMG) Chiliz (CHZ)
7. Stacks (STX) Bitcoin SV (BSV)
8. Pax Dollar (USDP) Terra Classic (LUNC)

Sector Weighting of the Classification System*
Industry Weighting (%)
Payment 65.00
Infrastructure 27.45
Financial Services 5.31
Tech & Data 0.43
Media & Entertainment 1.81

*Based on 30th June 2023

Appendix 5

Classification of top 50 coins by Market Capitalisation*
Category Industry Sector Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies Payment:

Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.

 Transaction & Payment BTC
XRP
LTC
TON		 XMR
XLM
BCH
CRO
Stablecoin USDT
USDC
BUSD		 DAI
TUSD
USDP
Infrastructure:

Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc

 Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract ETHG
ADAG
SOL
TRX
AVAX
LINK
ETC		 ICP
APTOS
HBARG
NEAR
ALGOG
FTMG
EOS
Interoperability DOT
WBTC		 ATOM
QNT
Scaling & Sharding MATIC
ARB		 STX
Supporting System Nil
Financial services:

Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending and other capital markets related services

 Exchange Tokens BNB
LEO		 UNI
OKB
Lending & Borrowing AAVE
Staking(NEW) LDO
Tech & Data:

Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology

 File Storage & Sharing VET FIL
Data Management(NEW) GRT
Artificial Intelligence(NEW) Nil
Media & Entertainment:

Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles

 Social Media DOGE SHIB
Streaming Nil
Gaming APE
Metaverse EGLD
MANA		 SAND

Appendix 6

IX Digital Asset Industry and Sector Classification System (“DAICS®“)
Category Industry Sector Sector definition
Cryptocurrencies (1) Payment: (110)

Definition

Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.

 Transaction & Payment
(11010)		 Cryptocurrencies that are used for store of value, unit of account, medium of exchange
Stablecoin
(11020)		 Cryptocurrencies where price is pegged to a / a basket of reference asset
Infrastructure: (120)

Definition

Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc.

 Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract
(12010)		 layer-1 blockchain network that facilitates DApp creation and smart contract execution and smart contract
Interoperability
(12020)		 Network that increases inter-connectivity and integration of the fragmented cryptocurrency ecosystem
Scaling & Sharding
(12030)		 Networks that increase the ability to cope with the influx of many transactions at a time and blockchain network that can be split into smaller partitions, to improve scalability and process transactions quicker
Supporting System
(12040)		 Networks/sidechains that improve functionality of layer-1 network
Financial services: (130)

Definition

Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending, and other capital markets related services

 Exchange Tokens
(13010)		 Cryptocurrencies that represent the stable coin in the exchange ecosystem and allow users to covert from digital asset on decentralised or centralised system int fiat currencies
Lending & Borrowing
(13020)		 Borrowing and lending crypto assets with interest in return and other secondary financial tools derived from primary underlying asset, such as crypto futures and options
Staking(NEW)
(13030)		 Holding and “staking” of certain amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet to facilitate network operations
Tech & Data: (140)

Definition

Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology

 File storage & Sharing
(14010)		 Cryptos that provide decentralised filing storage services and sharing
Data Management(NEW)
(14020)		 Networks/Protocols that facilitate the indexing and querying of data from blockchain(s), enabling efficient data retrieval and management for decentralized applications
Artificial Intelligence(NEW)
(14030)		 Cryptos/Protocols that facilitate the use of AI powered apps or projects directly using blockchain platform.
Media & Entertainment: (150)

Definition

Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles

 Social Media
(15010)		 Cryptos that provides mast social community and followers without a close secondary industry sector
Streaming
(15020)		 Cryptos that provides rights to access decentralised video-streaming sites
Gaming
(15030)		 Cryptos which mainly used in gaming or gaming supporting industry
Metaverse
(15040)		 Cryptos that is commonly used in collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. This includes the use of VR and/or AR and/or 3D.

DAICS® Asset Type Definitions
Category Asset Type Branch Sub -branch
Asset-Backed Tokens (2)

 Culture: (205)

Definition

Real asset relating to sports, art, cultural drama, festive collectibles and design IPs etc.

 Art
(20510)

This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market

Sports
(20520)
Festive Collectibles
(20530)
Design IPs
(20540)
Drama and Play IPs
(20550)
Real Estate:(215)

Definition

Assets that mainly derived its valuation from property, real estate, and land

 Commercial Property
(21510)
Residential Property
(21520)
Governmental Property
(21530)
Residential and Commercial Land
(21540)
Financials: (235)

Definition

Real financial asset including listed company shareholdings on regulated centralised exchanges and private company shareholdings; debt instruments; property trusts and derivatives that settled on regulated exchange (CeFi and DeFi).

 Tokenised Securities (Company Securities, ETF)
(23510)
Tokenised Debts
(23520)
Tokenised REITs
(23530)
Entertainment: (255)

Definition

Ownership of the IPs assets in the area of entertainment in real world such as concert, play, shows, circus, musicals, songs, movies, games, events and programs, and souvenir collectibles that is derived from the above areas.

 Movies
(25510)

This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market

Songs
(25520)
Concerts
(25530)
Gaming(NEW)
(25540)
All Other Entertainment Events and Collectibles
(25550)
Natural Resources: (265)

Definition

Natural resources asset that derived directly from sea, sky, atmosphere and underground and can be classified as a commodity with standardisation such as precious metals, agricultural, energy and metals.

 Precious Metals
(26510)
Agricultural
(26520)
Energy
(26530)
Metals
(26540)
Green Economy(275)

Definition

Ownership of Projects Asset that falls under the definition of the UN 17SDG²s, with over 80% of the income or jobs provided on these 17 initiatives.

 No Poverty & Zero Hunger
(27510)

Following definition of the United Nations
17 sustainable development goals²

Good Health and Well-Being
(27520)
Quality Education
(27530)
Gender Equality
(27540)
Clean Water and Sanitation/Affordable And Clean Energy
(27550)
Decent Work and Economic Growth/ Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure/ Partnerships for the Goals
(27560)
Reduced inequalities/ Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
(27570)
Sustainable Cities and Communities/Responsible Consumption and Production
(27580)
Climate Action
(27590)
Life Below Water & Life on Land
(27500)

² United Nations 17 sustainable development goals covering 1) No Poverty 2) Zero Hunger 3) Good Health and Well-Being 4) Quality Education 5) Gender Equality 6) Clean Water and Sanitation 7) Affordable And Clean Energy 8) Decent Work and Economic Growth 9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure 10) Reduced inequalities 11) Sustainable Cities and Communities 12) Responsible Consumption and Production 13) Climate Action 14) Life Below Water 15) Life on Land 16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 17) Partnerships for the Goals https://sdgs.un.org/goals

Hashtag: #IXAsiaIndexes

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DAICS®

DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens (“ABT”), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December. On cryptocurrencies side, it is a three-tier system that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries: 1) Payment, 2) Infrastructure, 3) Financial services, 4) Technology & Data and 5) Media & Entertainment. These industries are further divided into 16 industry sectors and sub-sectors to be introduced in the future. Under asset-backed tokens, there are 6 asset types: 1) Culture, 2) Real Estate, 3) Financials, 4) Entertainment, 5) Natural Resources, 6) Green Economy. These asset types are further divided into 31 branches and sub-branches to be introduced in the future.

About IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee and Working Group

The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee (“Advisory Committee”) is to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key role of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guideline and reference for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects and field in Art industry.

The establishment of the Working Group is to identify, evaluate and recommend key directions and founding principles according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the creation of the specified token. It will examine and propose improvements to the guidelines and references for tokenization. The working group is formed of a diverse group of market experts representing relevant sectors and markets, to provide input and discuss case studies for creation of tokenization framework, best practices and development of real-world projects.

For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit .

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