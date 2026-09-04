Kenya terminates Tata Chemicals operations at Magadi

Kenya’s President William Ruto has ordered Tata Chemicals to end its operations in the country and said two new companies would be brought in to replace it, escalating a dispute over the future of soda ash mining at Lake Magadi.

Ruto announced the decision during a visit to Kajiado County on Thursday, arguing that Tata Chemicals’ long presence in the area had delivered insufficient industrial development for local communities. He said any replacement investors would be expected to establish manufacturing operations in the county rather than simply extract and export raw materials.

The president said one of the incoming companies should develop a major glass manufacturing plant, while another would produce chemicals in Kajiado. His comments signalled a shift towards requiring more domestic processing of minerals and greater value addition around Lake Magadi, one of Kenya’s best-known mineral production centres.

“That TATA company… had that contract for 100 years. They have not built anything in Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado,” Ruto said. He questioned why Kenya should continue exporting soda ash while importing products such as glass that can be manufactured using the mineral.

Tata Chemicals said it respected the authority of Kenya’s government and remained committed to resolving outstanding issues through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels. The company said its Kenya unit had submitted a comprehensive response to matters raised by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, including information concerning compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The latest order follows a government directive that halted mining operations at Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited on July 28. The company had also been required to suspend exports of soda ash from its Magadi operation while the ministry reviewed regulatory concerns.

Tata Chemicals said on August 17 that it had provided all information, reports and documentation requested by the ministry and was awaiting further direction. At that stage, the company said it believed it had demonstrated compliance and was seeking a clear pathway to resume operations.

The company has disputed any suggestion that its activities have brought no benefit to the area. It said last month that about 500 employees and their families, as well as contractors, suppliers, transporters and local businesses, depended directly or indirectly on its Magadi operations. It also said about 30,000 people in the surrounding community benefited from its programmes in water, healthcare, education, infrastructure and community development.

Tata Chemicals Magadi describes itself as Africa’s leading producer of natural soda ash and one of Kenya’s leading exporters. The company says it exports more than 350,000 tonnes annually to markets in Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and elsewhere in Africa.

Its financial performance in Kenya has weakened amid pressure on global soda ash prices. Tata Chemicals reported that the Magadi unit generated revenue of ₹5.86 billion in the financial year ended March 2026, down from ₹6.12 billion a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to ₹1.01 billion from ₹1.42 billion, while net profit declined to ₹480 million from ₹1.18 billion.

The company nevertheless recorded higher sales volumes in Kenya during the year and commissioned new equipment, including a five-megawatt solar plant, a solar pond and a 50,000-tonne electric calciner soda ash facility. Those investments were disclosed before the July suspension.

Ruto’s government is now tying future access to the Lake Magadi resource to industrial projects inside Kajiado. Kenya’s state news agency said the president indicated that a new investor would be required to establish glass and chemical processing facilities before receiving a licence to operate.

The change places the Magadi operation’s ownership, workforce and supply relationships under fresh uncertainty. Tata Chemicals said its immediate priorities remained the welfare of employees, the Magadi community and other stakeholders while it continued engagement with government authorities.

No timetable has been announced for the two prospective replacement companies to begin operations, and the government has not publicly identified them. Details of how existing mining rights, licences, assets or contractual obligations would be transferred have also not been disclosed.