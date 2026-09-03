Standard Chartered opens UAE institutional crypto trading

Standard Chartered has begun offering institutional clients spot trading in Bitcoin and Ether through its Dubai International Financial Centre entity, extending its regulated digital-asset business in the UAE from custody into trade execution.

The bank said on Thursday the service makes it the first global systemically important bank to provide institutional digital-asset spot trading in the UAE. Eligible clients can trade the two largest cryptocurrencies through Standard Chartered’s established electronic channels and foreign-exchange interfaces, rather than using a separate crypto-native platform.

The launch adds execution to a UAE digital-asset offering that already includes custody. Clients may settle trades with a custodian of their choice, including Standard Chartered’s own digital-asset custody service in the DIFC, giving institutions the option to combine trading and safekeeping within a regulated banking framework.

Standard Chartered’s move is aimed at institutional investors, corporates and asset managers seeking access to cryptocurrencies through infrastructure similar to that used for conventional foreign exchange. The bank’s trading systems include its single-dealer platform and FIX connectivity, while its digital-asset operations are supported by existing risk, compliance and governance controls.

The UAE expansion follows the bank’s introduction of deliverable spot Bitcoin and Ether trading through its UK branch in July 2025. That service marked Standard Chartered’s first direct institutional crypto trading operation and was integrated into its foreign-exchange platforms. The new UAE capability places the same broad model inside one of the Gulf’s principal regulated financial centres.

The DIFC is governed by its financial-services regulator, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, which supervises authorised firms operating from the centre. Standard Chartered’s custody licence there provided the regulatory base for its earlier safekeeping service, while Thursday’s announcement broadens the activities available to qualifying clients through the bank’s local platform.

For institutions, the ability to execute spot transactions through a bank can reduce the operational separation between traditional markets and digital assets. Spot trades involve the purchase or sale of the underlying cryptocurrency for delivery, unlike derivatives that provide price exposure without necessarily transferring the asset. Standard Chartered’s model allows clients to use established trading interfaces and then direct settlement to their chosen custodian, preserving separation between execution and safekeeping where required.

Standard Chartered launched digital-asset custody in the UAE in September 2024 after receiving a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority for the service within the DIFC. Bitcoin and Ether were the initial supported assets, and Brevan Howard Digital was named as the first client.

The bank has since added other institutional digital-asset services in the region. In July, it launched a capability with Circle allowing eligible institutional clients to access USDC minting and redemption through its DIFC operations without needing direct Circle accounts. The service connected conventional banking, digital-asset infrastructure and public blockchain networks within one institutional arrangement.

Standard Chartered has also worked with digital-asset exchange OKX on an off-exchange collateral programme in Dubai. Under that structure, qualifying clients can keep cryptocurrencies and tokenised money-market fund assets with Standard Chartered as independent custodian while using them as collateral for trading on OKX, reducing the need to transfer assets directly onto an exchange.

The bank’s expansion comes as regulated institutions seek greater involvement in crypto markets while retaining familiar safeguards around custody, settlement and counterparty exposure. Large financial institutions have generally approached the sector more cautiously than specialist exchanges because crypto trading can create additional regulatory, capital, operational and market-risk requirements.

Standard Chartered has increasingly positioned its digital-asset activities across custody, trading, tokenisation and settlement rather than treating cryptocurrency as a stand-alone business. Its ventures include Zodia Custody, institutional trading and settlement company Zodia Markets, and tokenisation platform Libeara.

The latest launch does not extend spot cryptocurrency trading to retail customers. It is directed at eligible institutional clients operating within the bank’s regulated framework, and the initial trading scope remains limited to Bitcoin and Ether.