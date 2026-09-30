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Shaping Tradition with Technology: An American Artist’s Ceramic Journey in China

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BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – A new fusion of technology and traditional craftsmanship is taking shape in Jingdezhen, China’s renowned porcelain capital.

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American artist Michael May from Oklahoma City has joined forces with local ceramic artist Master Xie to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic vessel combining 3D printing with traditional Chinese ceramic craftsmanship.

The process brings together modern technology and the centuries-old art of blue-and-white porcelain. The vessel is shaped through a combination of handcraft and 3D printing, decorated with traditional qinghua patterns, then glazed and fired in a kiln.

From shaping and painting to glazing and firing, follow the camera to see how a new ceramic artwork comes to life through cross-cultural collaboration.

Hashtag: #CGTN

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