UK-Based Modest Fashion Label Alkareem London Builds Its Footprint on Dubai-Made Craftsmanship

A London-founded modest fashion label is positioning itself as a bridge between British retail and Gulf manufacturing traditions, with a business model built around UK design paired with ethical production in Dubai.

Alkareem London was established in 2020 by a founder who was 19 years old at the time of launch. The brand’s premise, according to its own materials, grew out of a gap the founder identified in the modest fashion market: a shortage of labels treating modest dressing as a genuine design language rather than a constraint applied to conventional collections. “For us, modesty has never been a limitation,” the brand states. “It is a form of confident self-expression.”

A manufacturing model built on craftsmanship, not volume

Where much of the modest fashion category has moved toward fast, high-volume production, Alkareem London has taken a slower route. Pieces are designed in London, then manufactured ethically in Dubai, with select hand-beaded designs, a category the brand has built much of its identity around, reportedly taking upwards of thirty hours of artisan hand-work to complete per piece.

That positioning places the label alongside a small but growing segment of modest fashion brands attempting to compete on craftsmanship and transparency rather than price alone, at a time when consumers across the UK and Gulf markets are showing increasing interest in the provenance of what they wear.

The brand’s name is itself a statement of intent. “Al-Kareem,” drawn from Islamic tradition as one of the ninety-nine names, translates to “the Most Generous.” Alkareem London says it built its operating values, generosity, kindness, integrity and giving back, around that meaning.

Product range and market position

The label’s core offering spans its luxury abayas in the UK, hijabs and accessories, thobes, and a children’s line, with abayas priced in the roughly £45.99 to £99.99 range, a bracket the brand positions as accessible relative to the hand-finishing involved in its higher-end pieces.

Beyond e-commerce, Alkareem London has built visibility through in-person channels typically associated with more established retailers, including appearances at Westfield London, the Muslim Shopping Festival, and the World Halal Food Festival, alongside features on Islam Channel, a set of touchpoints that suggest an ambition beyond a purely digital-first presence.

Outlook

For a five-year-old, founder-led label, the combination of a UK design base, Dubai manufacturing, and a craftsmanship-first pricing model gives Alkareem London a positioning that sits distinctly between mass-market modest fashion retailers and the higher end of occasionwear, a segment likely to see continued growth as modest fashion’s commercial visibility in both UK and Gulf markets continues to expand.

Also published on Medium.