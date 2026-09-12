Skye Metal Coating Scales Powder Coating Operations to Meet Rising Demand for Large-Scale Dubai Construction Projects

Dubai-based metal finishing company expands dedicated pre-treatment and production resources to support larger architectural and industrial coating requirements

Skye Metal Coating LLC is scaling its dedicated powder coating operations in Dubai as the company responds to growing requirements for larger components, higher-volume production and demanding architectural and industrial finishing projects across the UAE.

The Dubai-based metal finishing company has increased production resources at its dedicated powder coating facility in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 and reorganised the production floor to allocate additional space specifically to pre-treatment and coating operations. The expansion is intended to strengthen throughput while allowing the company to pursue larger-volume and more complex project requirements.

At the centre of the operation is an industrial powder coating oven measuring approximately 8 metres long, 3 metres wide and 3 metres high. The dimensions allow Skye Metal Coating to process sizeable fabricated components and long architectural sections that can present practical challenges for smaller coating lines.

But increasing capacity involves more than oven size.

For large architectural and fabricated components, surface preparation, component handling, powder application and curing must work together as a controlled production sequence. Skye has therefore expanded the area available for pre-treatment as part of the current scaling of its powder coating Dubai operations.

The company’s capabilities were recently demonstrated through a time-sensitive project involving approximately 3,000 aluminium profiles requiring a specified black textured finish. The order included profiles reaching approximately six metres in length, giving the facility a high-volume project involving both substantial quantities and long components.

Skye completed the approximately 3,000-profile order within the customer’s three-day requirement, including pre-treatment and powder coating, while also coordinating collection and delivery of the components.

The project provides a practical example of the type of production requirement driving the company’s current expansion: customers increasingly need a coating partner capable not only of accommodating long components, but of processing substantial quantities within demanding construction and fabrication schedules.

“Large-scale powder coating is not simply about whether a component fits inside the oven,” said Dr. Joseph Sharkey, Managing Director of Skye Metal Coating. “Pre-treatment, handling, application, curing and production planning all have to work together. By dedicating more of our facility to these processes, we are strengthening our ability to support larger projects while maintaining the flexibility our customers require.”

Quality control forms another part of the production process. Coating thickness is checked using a dry film thickness meter, with coating thickness selected according to customer and project specifications. The company works with different colours, textures and powder specifications depending on architectural, fabrication and industrial requirements.

Skye’s powder coating operation serves aluminium components, steel parts, architectural metalwork, fabricated assemblies and other industrial applications. The company also provides pickup and delivery for suitable orders across the UAE.

The dedicated powder coating facility in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 complements Skye Metal Coating’s wider surface-finishing operations in Dubai. The company’s broader capabilities include aluminium anodizing, electroplating, electroless nickel plating, passivation and other specialised metal-finishing processes.

As Skye Metal Coating scales its powder coating operation, the focus is increasingly on combining large-component capacity, expanded pre-treatment capability and project-responsive production. The company aims to support contractors, aluminium and steel fabricators, architectural metalwork companies and manufacturers requiring a Dubai-based finishing partner capable of handling both recurring production and large project-based orders.

Also published on Medium.