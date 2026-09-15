The Costly Mistakes Foreign Buyers Keep Making in Dubai

The same handful of avoidable mistakes get repeated every cycle by foreign buyers in Dubai, usually by those moving fast on a deal that felt urgent. None of these errors require bad luck. They require skipping a step that felt optional at the time.

Trusting the asking rent instead of the signed one

A listing advertising $16,338 in annual rent doesn’t mean that’s what tenants are actually paying. As an illustrative example, similar units in the same building can rent closer to $14,704 once real signed leases are checked — a gap that can drop a projected 9.2% yield to something closer to 8.3% before any costs are even factored in. This kind of gap is exactly what a Mint review of a unit checks first, before yield numbers from a listing get taken at face value. Buyers who base their decision on the asking figure rather than verified lease data are essentially pricing the property on marketing, not reality.

1. Pull comparable signed leases for the exact building, not just the district.

2. Treat the listed asking rent as a ceiling, not an expectation.

3. Recalculate yield using the lower, verified figure before making an offer

Buying the district instead of the building

“This area is hot” is not the same statement as “this specific building is a good buy.” Foreign buyers often commit to a district’s reputation without narrowing down to unit-level economics—price per square foot, service charges, resale competition—within that district. Azizi District in Dubai is a case where this distinction matters directly: the area carries a mixed reputation overall due to high supply and uneven performance between similar apartments, yet one project inside it, Azizi Riviera, stands out specifically because it combines ready secondary stock, visible transaction history, and rental evidence. Buying “the district” instead of the building is how investors end up in the wrong unit inside a perfectly fine area.

Skipping the developer’s track record

DLD tools allow investors to verify project status, developer details, construction progress and escrow account details for off-plan projects — a habit Mint Elite Real Estate applies to every shortlist, and it takes an afternoon while preventing years of frustration. Source: Dubai Land Department, Project Status Enquiry.

Ignoring what “planned” infrastructure actually means

Masterplans promise schools, retail, and transit that may still be years from opening. Treating a “phase two” amenity as already delivered is one of the more common ways buyers overpay for a corridor that hasn’t matured yet.

Underestimating what service charges do to net yield

This is arguably the most expensive mistake on the list, because it’s invisible until the first annual bill arrives. Service charges rarely appear anywhere near the advertised yield figure, and an official way to check service charges before buying is through the DLD’s own Service Charge Index, which verifies the approved charges for a specific jointly owned property rather than relying on a seller’s estimate. Buyers who skip that lookup end up disappointed by a property that was never underperforming — they simply never knew its real number to begin with. Source: Dubai Land Department, Service Charge Index.

Skipping professional due diligence to save time

The mistakes above share one root cause: moving on instinct or urgency instead of verification — filtering listings on risk and liquidity before falling in love with a unit, precisely because falling in love with a unit is when due diligence usually gets skipped.

Every mistake on this list is fixable with information that already exists — signed lease data, developer history, service charge records. Checking them before signing takes far less time than recovering from not having them.

Svitlana Kostiuchenko — Senior Asset Manager, Mint Elite Real Estate