Tamil Nadu Brahmins want Modi to continue, claims BJP

Brahmins in Tamil Nadu fully support BJP state chief K Annamalai for his honesty and efforts to usher in corruption-free governance, senior party leader V Maitreyan has said.

The members of the community are aware that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Annamalai are not Brahmins but have reposed faith in them for providing clean administration, he said.

“Brahmins seldom vote on caste lines. They want the good governance of Modi to continue,” the former AIADMK leader said in a statement on Tuesday.

He dismissed as rumours that Annamalai deliberately sidelined the Brahmins in the party and stated that from his interaction with the members of the community and certain associations, he could infer that the Tamil Nadu state president has their unwavering support.

Two Brahmins in Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet — Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar — excel in their portfolios viz finance and external affairs, respectively, Maitreyan, who joined the party recently, said.

He claimed that a false propaganda was being spread to split the votes of the community and exuded hope that the Brahmins will not fall into the trap.