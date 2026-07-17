Telegram launches rich editor for long-form messages

Telegram has introduced a rich text editor that allows users to publish structured, article-length content directly inside chats, groups and channels, marking a significant expansion beyond conventional instant messaging.

The editor supports headings, tables, numbered and bulleted lists, quotations, code blocks, mathematical formulas and media embedded within the body of a message. Users can compose posts of more than 32,000 characters, removing the need to divide detailed announcements, reports or explainers across multiple messages or link readers to an external publishing platform.

The tool is initially available to Telegram Premium subscribers and has been designed for use on both mobile devices and desktop computers. Its visual interface allows people to format material without relying on Markdown, HTML or other specialist syntax, although Telegram’s bot and developer systems continue to support structured formatting through code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images, videos and other media can be positioned alongside text rather than appearing only as separate attachments below a message. This gives channel administrators, businesses, educators and independent publishers greater control over how information is presented and read inside the application.

Telegram has also integrated artificial intelligence tools that can generate or rewrite text, build tables and create formulas. The company describes the system as privacy-conscious, positioning it as an assistant for preparing material rather than a replacement for the person publishing it. Users remain responsible for reviewing generated output before distribution, particularly when messages contain figures, technical information or factual claims.

The feature places Telegram closer to blogging services, collaborative document tools and newsletter platforms while retaining the distribution advantages of a messaging application. Channel owners can publish formatted articles to subscribers without directing them to a website, while organisations can use the editor for product notes, policy updates, schedules, research summaries and internal documentation.

Telegram already operated Telegraph, a lightweight web publishing service used to create standalone articles that could be opened through links. The new editor brings many of those publishing functions into conversations themselves, reducing the number of steps required to create and distribute long-form material.

The shift may be particularly significant for publishers and creators whose audiences primarily consume information through smartphones. Tables, clear headings and embedded illustrations can make complicated subjects easier to follow on smaller screens, although excessively formatted messages may also feel cumbersome in fast-moving group conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long posts will remain subject to the same forwarding, sharing and moderation systems that apply to other Telegram messages. Channel administrators can edit published material, while readers can react, reply or forward it depending on the permissions selected for the chat.

The editor forms part of a wider Telegram update that also introduces Communities, a system for organising related groups and channels under a common structure. Communities can bring announcements, discussions and specialised groups together, helping large organisations manage audiences that previously had to navigate several unconnected chat links.

Telegram has additionally expanded the way bots operate inside conversations. Ephemeral bot messages can appear temporarily and disappear after completing their purpose, potentially reducing clutter created by automated confirmations, menu prompts and service notifications.

Guest bots can be mentioned inside private or group chats even when they have not been formally added as members. This allows users to call an artificial intelligence assistant, information service or automated tool for a specific task without granting it permanent participation in the conversation.

Such access could make fact-checking, translation, image generation and task automation easier, but it may also raise questions over what information is shared with third-party bots. The privacy and reliability of a bot can depend on its developer, making careful selection important when conversations contain confidential or commercially sensitive material.

Telegram has also broadened GIF search results, giving users more options when searching for animated responses. The change is comparatively small but reflects the company’s effort to improve both long-form publishing and everyday communication within the same release.

The rich text editor strengthens Telegram’s position as a hybrid platform combining messaging, broadcasting, automation and content publishing. Rival services offer selected elements of this model, including community management, channels, artificial intelligence assistance and formatted business messages, but few allow users to send document-like posts as ordinary messages.

The update could alter how companies and media organisations use Telegram channels, especially in markets where the application already functions as a major distribution network. Publishers may be able to deliver visually structured reports without maintaining separate mobile pages, while businesses could issue manuals, catalogues and detailed customer notices inside existing chats.