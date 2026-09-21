Sheeran condemns Gaza devastation, apologises over tour dispute

Ed Sheeran has said his “heart has been broken” by the scale of civilian suffering in Gaza, while apologising for mistakes made amid the dispute over rapper Macklemore’s removal from his United States tour.

Addressing fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sheeran described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate” and said the humanitarian toll had forced him to speak publicly despite his preference to keep politics away from his concerts.

The British singer also condemned the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, calling it “horrific” and saying it had compounded centuries of Jewish pain. He added that the loss of civilian and children’s lives in Gaza had left him heartbroken and said injustice affecting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank could not be ignored.

Sheeran’s remarks were his most detailed public comments on the conflict and came after a week of criticism over the removal of Macklemore from the remaining US dates of the Loop Tour. Macklemore had used an appearance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month to voice support for Palestinians, tell audiences “Free Palestine” and perform his protest song Hind’s Hall.

Several venues subsequently objected to Macklemore remaining on the bill. Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg, said venues had notified it that concerts would not proceed with the rapper in the line-up, raising the prospect of cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of ticket holders.

Sheeran said he had spoken with venues and tried to find a compromise but was unable to resolve the dispute. He said the final decision was made by the promoter and venues rather than by him, while acknowledging that his handling of the episode had upset fans and fellow performers.

“This week, the criticism was about something much more important,” Sheeran told the Philadelphia audience, adding that he had faced difficult decisions and made mistakes. “I’m so, so sorry,” he said.

The controversy widened after supporting performers Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe withdrew from the US tour, while Irish folk group Beoga also stepped away. Finneas, who had been scheduled to support Sheeran on the South American leg, separately withdrew, saying artists should not be silenced for speaking about oppression.

Robert Kraft, whose business interests include Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, confirmed that Macklemore would not be permitted to perform there. Kraft said the stadium sought to remain welcoming to all guests and argued that Macklemore’s actions, stage material and what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery had crossed a line.

Macklemore rejected suggestions that his advocacy targeted Jewish people and said his criticism was directed at Israel’s actions and the treatment of Palestinians. He said venue pressure had led to his removal and pledged $1 million to organisations providing assistance to Palestinians.

Sheeran told the crowd he had never sought to become an activist musician but now found himself at the centre of an argument involving free speech, artistic expression and the war. He said his concerts were intended to be places where people with sharply different views could share the same space.

“My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me,” he said, stressing that disagreement should not prevent people gathering around music.

His Philadelphia show was the first solo concert since the dispute intensified and proceeded without the previously scheduled opening acts. A small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered near the stadium before the performance, while police said they were monitoring the event and adjusting security arrangements as necessary.

The singer said he had strong private views but had generally avoided making political statements from the stage because he wanted his work to centre on unity and humanity. The Gaza crisis, he said, had become impossible for him to address only in private.