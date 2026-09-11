Top Hiring Industries in Singapore for Fresh Graduates: SIM Highlights Where Opportunities Are Emerging

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2026 – Fresh graduates entering Singapore’s workforce continue to find opportunities across financial and insurance services, professional services, information and communications, healthcare and social services, even as employers become more selective and artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), entry-level professional, managerial, executive and technician (PMET) openings increased from 32,500 in December 2025 to 32,800 in March 2026, despite an overall decline in job vacancies. MOM also reported that around nine in 10 university graduates from the 2025 cohort found employment within 12 months of graduation, suggesting that fresh graduate employment has remained relatively resilient.

Financial services, professional services and technology remain active hiring sectors

Financial and Insurance Services, Professional Services, and Information and Communications were among sectors identified by MOM as experiencing active PMET hiring and wage growth. Together, these sectors recorded approximately 14,200 PMET vacancies as of September 2025, compared with 12,600 a year earlier, including roles suitable for fresh graduates.

Opportunities span finance, risk, compliance, accounting, consulting, software, systems and data functions. Increasing digitalisation also means these boundaries are becoming less distinct, with banks and professional services firms increasingly recruiting technology and data talent.

Information and communications continue to require digital capabilities

Singapore’s technology workforce reached 214,000 in 2024, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s Singapore Digital Economy Report 2025, with AI and Data and Cybersecurity among the fastest-growing technology occupations. The latest MOM data also shows concrete entry-level demand. As at March 2026, Information and Communications recorded 200 vacancies for software developers, 130 for IT support technicians and 80 for computer engineers among its entry-level jobs with higher vacancy counts.

Technology graduates are therefore finding opportunities not only within technology companies but also across finance, manufacturing, professional services and other industries.

Financial and professional services are evolving with technology

Singapore’s financial sector continues to provide opportunities across banking, insurance, investment, risk and compliance. As at March 2026, MOM identified financial compliance officer or risk analyst, insurance sales agent or broker, and financial or investment adviser among the entry-level Financial and Insurance Services roles with higher vacancy counts, with 30 vacancies recorded for each occupation. Technology is also changing the nature of financial services, with institutions applying analytics, automation and AI across areas such as fraud detection, customer service and risk management.

Professional Services provides opportunities across both corporate and technical functions. MOM’s March 2026 data identified 100 vacancies for resident technical officers, 60 for auditors and 50 for IT support technicians among the sector’s entry-level jobs with higher vacancy counts. As AI increasingly assists with research, analysis and routine processes, graduates who combine professional knowledge with digital capabilities, communication and judgement may be better positioned for changing roles.

Healthcare and social services continue to offer graduate pathways

Health and Social Services continues to provide entry-level opportunities for graduates. As at March 2026, MOM identified 210 vacancies for social workers, 190 for registered nurses and other nursing professionals, and 80 for social work associates among the sector’s entry-level jobs with higher vacancy counts. These roles demonstrate that graduate demand extends beyond digital careers. Specialised professional knowledge and interpersonal skills remain important in sectors where human interaction and service delivery are central.

AI is changing entry-level roles rather than simply removing them

Generative AI has raised concerns among students and parents about its impact on graduate employment. MOM data presents a more nuanced picture. Among firms that had adopted AI, 6 per cent reported reducing headcount and 8 per cent lowering hiring activity, while 19 per cent redesigned roles and 14 per cent created AI-related jobs. The impact of AI has therefore been more visible in job redesign than broad-based hiring reductions. Fresh graduates may increasingly be expected to use AI tools, interpret data, assess AI-generated information and focus on areas requiring judgement, communication and problem-solving.

Skills-based hiring is changing how graduates compete

Employers are also looking increasingly beyond qualifications alone. MOM’s Job Vacancies 2025 report found that academic qualifications were not the main consideration for 79.6 per cent of vacancies.

This places greater emphasis on what graduates can demonstrate alongside their qualification, including internships, technical capabilities, communication, teamwork and analytical thinking. For students choosing a degree, employability is therefore not only about entering a growing industry but also about developing skills and experience that employers value.

SIM graduate outcomes reflect employment across diverse industries

Graduate employment data provides another way for students and parents to assess career outcomes. According to the Private Education Institution Graduate Employment Survey 2024/2025, 81.0 per cent of SIM fresh graduates surveyed secured employment, while 47.0 per cent were in full-time permanent employment. The median gross monthly salary was S$3,565. Across all private education institutions surveyed, 78.9 per cent of fresh graduates secured employment, with a median gross monthly salary of S$3,500.

SIM’s Graduate Employment Survey also shows graduates entering sectors including banking and financial services, ICT and cybersecurity, consulting and professional services, aviation and engineering, healthcare and social services, logistics and transportation, retail and manufacturing. Employment outcomes remain dependent on factors including programme choice, individual skills, work experience and labour-market conditions.

Parents can consider employability alongside programme fit

For parents supporting higher education decisions, current hiring trends provide useful context, but today’s strongest industry may not necessarily offer the greatest opportunities several years from now. A broader assessment can include a student’s interests and strengths, programme curriculum, awarding university, recognition, fees, career support and graduate employment outcomes.

The SIM Parent Resource Hub brings these considerations together, covering degree pathways, programme recognition, fees and financial support, student care and graduate employability. Its Graduate Outcomes & Employability resource provides information on SIM’s PEI Graduate Employment Survey results, industries and organisations where SIM graduates have worked, and career and internship support available to students.

These resources can help parents consider not only where jobs are available today, but how a higher education pathway can help their child develop relevant knowledge, experience and transferable capabilities.

Career resilience increasingly depends on transferable skills

Singapore’s labour-market data shows that opportunities for fresh graduates remain spread across multiple industries. Financial Services, Professional Services and Information and Communications continue to offer professional opportunities, while Healthcare and Social Services, also show meaningful entry-level demand.

For students entering higher education, career preparation may therefore be less about identifying one “future-proof” industry and more about developing disciplinary knowledge, practical experience and transferable skills that can remain valuable as employment needs change. Parents and students can refer to the SIM Parent Resource Hub, including its Graduate Outcomes & Employability resource, when evaluating degree pathways, employability, recognition, fees and student support.

References

Ministry of Manpower, Singapore. Fresh Graduate Employment – https://www.mom.gov.sg/newsroom/parliament-questions-and-replies/2026/0804-written-answer-to-pq-on-fresh-graduate-employment Ministry of Manpower, Singapore. Trends in Job Vacancies – https://www.mom.gov.sg/newsroom/parliament-questions-and-replies/2026/0805-written-answer-to-pq-on-trends-in-job-vacancies Ministry of Manpower, Singapore. Sectors with Active Hiring and Wage Growth – https://www.mom.gov.sg/newsroom/parliament-questions-and-replies/2026/0113-written-answer-to-pq-on-sectors-with-active-hiring-and-wage-growth Ministry of Manpower, Singapore. Job Vacancies 2025 – https://www.mom.gov.sg/newsroom/press-releases/2026/0320-job-vacancies-report-2025 Manpower Research and Statistics Department, Ministry of Manpower. List of Entry-Level PMET Job Opportunities for Fresh Graduates – https://stats.mom.gov.sg/iMAS_PdfLibrary/List-of-top-entry-level-PMET-job-opportunities-for-fresh-graduates-Q1-2026.pdf Infocomm Media Development Authority. Singapore Digital Economy Report 2025 – https://www.imda.gov.sg/resources/press-releases-factsheets-and-speeches/factsheets/2025/ar-sgde-2025 Singapore Institute of Management. Parent Resource Hub: Helping Your Child Choose the Right Degree Pathway – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/parent-resource-hub Singapore Institute of Management. Graduate Outcomes & Employability – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/parent-resource-hub/graduate-outcome-employability

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About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes with some of the world’s most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE’s cohort is made up of 17,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 41% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.

SIM GE’s holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit www.sim.edu.sg