logo
Climate Action
0 likes

UAE and Senegal Forge Strategic Water Investment Alliance in Africa

Greenlogue/AP

The United Arab Emirates and Senegal have formalised a significant partnership aimed at addressing Africa’s escalating water and sanitation challenges. This collaboration, announced during the 2025 UN Ocean Conference, underscores a shared commitment to sustainable water management and climate resilience across the continent.

At the heart of this initiative is the establishment of an integrated water-ocean management framework, designed to harmonise freshwater and marine ecosystems. This approach is pivotal for nations like Senegal, where the interplay between land and sea directly impacts water availability and quality. The UAE’s extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure projects and renewable energy, exemplified by entities such as Masdar, positions it as a key partner in this endeavour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This partnership aligns with broader continental efforts to mobilise investments in water infrastructure. The African Union–Africa Water Investment Programme Water Summit 2025, held in Cape Town from 13 to 15 August, convened over 2,000 delegates, including heads of state, ministers, and private sector leaders. The summit aimed to bridge Africa’s annual water investment gap, estimated at $30 billion, by fostering collaborative investments and policy reforms.

South Africa, hosting the summit under its G20 Presidency, highlighted the urgency of addressing water scarcity exacerbated by climate change, population growth, and outdated infrastructure. President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for scalable solutions and endorsed a Summit Declaration committing to enhanced governance and accountability in the water sector.

The UAE’s involvement in Africa’s water sector is not new. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed hydroelectric and irrigation projects along the Senegal River, reflecting a longstanding commitment to regional development. This history of collaboration provides a solid foundation for the new partnership with Senegal.

via Greenlogue.com

____________________________________

This article first appeared on Greenlogue.com and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Latest Updates
India LIVE
Peer to Peer
Africa
Just in:
Mali Investigates Alleged Foreign Plot to Destabilise Nation // When Mr. Market goes psycho, low risk option premium must be pocketed! // Burj Khalifa Glows in Indian Tricolour for 79th Independence Day // HOPE Foundation and Taiwan’s Top Lung Cancer Experts Call for Seamless Integration of Early Screening, Precision Diagnostics, and Early Treatment // Crypto Market Faces Major Sell-Off Amid High Inflation Data // GWM Brazil Plant Officially Opens with President Lula in Attendance // Binance Identifies North Korea’s Growing Cyber Threat // Wuhan Transforms Into a Tourism Destination // Oracle’s AI Cloud Growth Pushes Valuation Toward $1 Trillion // Singapore Accelerates Growth in Tokenized Finance // Air Arabia launches seasonal flights from Abu Dhabi to Russia // Invest Bank’s AED 1.65 bn Losses Still Weigh Heavily // Lamborghini Unveils Fenomeno, Its Most Powerful V12 Hybrid Yet // Coinbase CEO envisions blockchain revolution for all assets // ADNOC’s AI Push Spurs H1 2025 Earnings Surge // Futu Securities Expands Retail Trading with Solana in Hong Kong // Wuhan: Green Foundations for a Hub City // Cloud-Seeding Boosts UAE Water Supply Amid Smart Tech Push // South Africa Plans Infrastructure Credit Guarantee in 2026 // Ghana Seeks Clarity on Helicopter Crash Investigation //