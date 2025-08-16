UAE and Senegal Forge Strategic Water Investment Alliance in Africa

Greenlogue/AP

The United Arab Emirates and Senegal have formalised a significant partnership aimed at addressing Africa’s escalating water and sanitation challenges. This collaboration, announced during the 2025 UN Ocean Conference, underscores a shared commitment to sustainable water management and climate resilience across the continent.

At the heart of this initiative is the establishment of an integrated water-ocean management framework, designed to harmonise freshwater and marine ecosystems. This approach is pivotal for nations like Senegal, where the interplay between land and sea directly impacts water availability and quality. The UAE’s extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure projects and renewable energy, exemplified by entities such as Masdar, positions it as a key partner in this endeavour.

This partnership aligns with broader continental efforts to mobilise investments in water infrastructure. The African Union–Africa Water Investment Programme Water Summit 2025, held in Cape Town from 13 to 15 August, convened over 2,000 delegates, including heads of state, ministers, and private sector leaders. The summit aimed to bridge Africa’s annual water investment gap, estimated at $30 billion, by fostering collaborative investments and policy reforms.

South Africa, hosting the summit under its G20 Presidency, highlighted the urgency of addressing water scarcity exacerbated by climate change, population growth, and outdated infrastructure. President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for scalable solutions and endorsed a Summit Declaration committing to enhanced governance and accountability in the water sector.

The UAE’s involvement in Africa’s water sector is not new. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed hydroelectric and irrigation projects along the Senegal River, reflecting a longstanding commitment to regional development. This history of collaboration provides a solid foundation for the new partnership with Senegal.