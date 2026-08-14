XTransfer Serves Over 1 Million Enterprise Clients

China Foreign Trade Industry Annual Mega-Event “XTransfer Summit 26” Concludes Successfully

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – XTransfer, the World’s Leading B2B Cross-border Trade Payment Platform, successfully hosted China’s premier annual foreign trade event, XTransfer Summit 26, in Shenzhen. The summit gathered over 4,500 foreign trade enterprises, more than 50 top-tier banks and financial institutions, and numerous industry experts for in-depth discussions on global trade opportunities, business growth strategies, and digital intelligence in cross-border finance.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, speaks at the summit.

The summit explored how SME foreign traders can navigate global uncertainties. According to an XTransfer client survey, SME export performance remains optimistic this year. Despite geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions, SMEs are reporting healthier payment collections and stronger bargaining power in international markets.

Serving Over 1 Million Enterprise Clients: Protecting Every Foreign Trader’s Global Dream with Fintech

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, “SMEs are stabilisers of globalisation. Facing de-globalisation, geopolitical risks, and logistics volatility, they continue to show remarkable resilience. SMEs are more agile in adjusting market strategies while steadily improving pricing power and operational quality.”

Deng emphasised, “SMEs are the most capable force in global trade, and every foreign trader’s global dream deserves to be protected.” He added, “Through years of dedicated focus on SME cross-border payment pain points, XTransfer delivers secure, compliant, and efficient solutions to help more businesses go global. Since our founding, we have served over 1 million enterprise clients and continue to expand our local collection and settlement capabilities globally, optimising collection experiences and working capital efficiency.”

XTransfer’s pioneering Local Account service now covers nearly 60 countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, enabling buyers to pay sellers in local currencies and significantly boosting capital turnover.

AI and Global Risk Control Enhance Compliance Efficiency: TradePilot Drives Audit Automation

To address SMEs’ core needs for security, compliance, efficiency, and cost optimisation, XTransfer has ramped up fintech investments, scaling AI applications in risk control and business processes.

XTransfer has also built a unified global B2B cross-border trade settlement and risk management system to safeguard SME transactions. According to CIC, TradePilot is the world’s first and most advanced AI model for B2B cross-border trade payments. With 72 AI agents embedded in TradePilot’s review workflow, covering KYC onboarding, transaction authenticity verification, and ongoing AML monitoring, TradePilot delivers industry-leading performance in risk control accuracy and user experience.

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XTransfer

XTransfer is the world’s largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, we serve the largest customer base of over 1,000,000 registered SMEs globally.

We connect top-tier financial institutions directly to SMEs, the backbone of global trade, giving businesses of every size access to the same secure, compliant and seamless payment infrastructure once reserved for multinationals. As of March 31, 2026, we provide payment services across more than 200 countries and regions through partnerships with financial institutions, including some of the most established international banks around the world.

XTransfer has obtained required licenses in major hubs, including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, the Netherlands, Australia and Canada.

For more information, please visit: https://www.xtransfer.com