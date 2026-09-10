UAE schools impose stricter grooming and food rules

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Schools across the UAE have tightened student appearance, clothing and food rules for the 2026-27 academic year, barring certain shaved hairstyles, hoodies and energy drinks on campus.

Circulars sent by a number of public and private schools to pupils and parents set out restrictions covering grooming, uniform standards and food brought onto school premises. The rules apply from the time students enter the school gate, with administrators warning that breaches may trigger disciplinary action under individual school behaviour policies.

Among the prohibited hairstyles is “qaza”, in which parts of the head are shaved with a razor or blade while other sections are left longer. Schools have also restricted long hair for male pupils and other styles regarded as inconsistent with prescribed appearance standards.

Hoodies are also barred inside the schools covered by the circulars, reinforcing requirements that pupils follow approved uniform rules during the school day. Administrators have urged parents to check children’s appearance before they leave home and to ensure that clothing and grooming comply with school expectations.

The measures extend beyond appearance. Students at the schools concerned have been told not to bring tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks or chips onto campus. The instructions prohibit both bringing the listed items through the school gate and consuming them on school premises.

School administrations said prohibited food and drinks found in a pupil’s possession could be confiscated immediately, with the incident formally documented before the relevant conduct rules are applied. Some circulars also state that behaviour marks may be deducted where the school’s disciplinary framework provides for such a penalty.

Pupils have instead been directed to use food supplied through approved school canteen providers. The approach is intended to support tighter control over nutrition as well as campus discipline, according to the instructions issued to families.

Schools said the tighter controls were communicated directly to families so expectations were clear at the start of term and enforcement could be applied consistently across campuses.

The changes have emerged during the second week of the new academic year, which began at the end of August. They form part of a broader emphasis by schools on attendance, behaviour, personal presentation, device use and student wellbeing as classrooms settle into the 2026-27 term.

Administrators said the appearance rules are designed to maintain a consistent school identity and an orderly learning environment. They linked grooming and uniform requirements to responsibility, respect for teachers and fellow students, and adherence to the values schools seek to reinforce through their conduct systems.

The food restrictions also coincide with a wider focus on healthy school environments. Dubai Municipality said this month that it had stepped up inspections and awareness programmes across more than 500 educational institutions before and during the start of the academic year, covering canteens, water systems, facilities and approved nutrition requirements.

The municipality’s programme includes checks on school canteens and campaigns promoting healthy eating and responsible consumption. Its Smart Food Choices initiative is being used to help pupils identify healthier options, while inspectors verify compliance with food safety and nutritional standards.

The new school-level rules do not amount to a single nationwide prohibition applying identically to every campus. Available circulars show that a number of public and private schools have adopted the restrictions, while implementation and sanctions remain tied to each institution’s behaviour code and administrative procedures.

That distinction means parents are expected to rely on instructions issued by their children’s schools for the exact dress, grooming and food requirements in force. Schools have emphasised that families share responsibility for ensuring pupils arrive appropriately dressed and prepared to comply.

The directives also reflect established uniform policies already used by some UAE schools, where shaved patterns, extreme cuts, non-uniform outerwear and other appearance choices can be restricted. Individual schools retain discretion over how such standards are interpreted and enforced within their published rules.