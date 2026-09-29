Over 1,000 Entrepreneurs Gather in Kunming for TOJOY 2026 “Jun’s Circle” Fireside Chat

Spotlighting the AI Wave and Exploring Paths Forward for Private Enterprises

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – The second “Jun’s Circle” Fireside Chat, initiated by Ge Jun, an Academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences and Chairman and CEO of TOJOY Shared Smart Enterprise Services Co., Ltd. (“TOJOY”), was recently held on the shores of Dianchi Lake in Kunming. The event was livestreamed simultaneously on Xinhuanet, TOJOY Boss Cloud and other platforms, drawing more than 3.1 million cumulative views online. Online and in-person audiences together took part in an in-depth exchange of ideas, creating an experience in which they were “surrounded by ideas.”

Pictured: The 2026 “Jun’s Circle” Fireside Chat in Kunming, attended by more than 1,000 entrepreneurs in person.

In 2025, the inaugural “Jun’s Circle” Fireside Chat debuted in Hangzhou. Its core proposition — “With vision, break the impasse and build a new landscape” — resonated widely across China’s private sector. On 22 September, the 2026 event came to Kunming, a frontier hub for China’s opening-up to South and Southeast Asia. It directly addressed the central concerns of private enterprises amid AI-driven technological change, the reconfiguration of the overseas expansion landscape and economic-cycle adjustments, helping entrepreneurs clarify their direction and strengthen confidence.

Blueprint for Private-Enterprise Transformation under AI Technological Disruption

Addressing business development amid the AI wave, Ge Jun systematically presented the “Five-Layer Tree Theory” for enterprise AI transformation. Covering the accumulation of data assets, upgrades in entrepreneurs’ cognitive capabilities, workforce-wide capability building, forward-looking strategic planning and symbiosis across industry ecosystems, it provides private enterprises with a comprehensive implementation framework for AI transformation.

Drawing on Kunming’s geographic advantages, the dialogue explored a long-term approach to expansion into ASEAN markets. Ge Jun proposed an “In ASEAN, With ASEAN, For ASEAN” development philosophy, stressing that sustainable overseas growth can only be achieved by establishing deeply rooted local operations, building symbiotic partnerships with local industries and creating social value for local communities. Manuel C. Menendez III, founder and CEO of MCM Group Holdings Ltd. and an expert on international economic and trade issues, drew on frontline experience to stress that managing compliance risk is a fundamental prerequisite for survival for companies expanding overseas. He noted that resource-constrained small and medium-sized private enterprises can leverage professional platforms to pool resources when expanding overseas, advance localization step by step and avoid the risks of going it alone.

The Critical Role of Entrepreneurship and Long-Termism

Turning to the question of how to navigate economic cycles, the dialogue returned to the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, exploring the underlying forces that enable businesses to weather volatility. Xue Jingxia, Chairwoman of the Henan-based investment and construction group, KONITA GROUP, and a deputy to the National People’s Congress for four consecutive terms, said, drawing on four decades of hands-on business experience, that there are no shortcuts to navigating cycles: it takes the creativity to build something from nothing and the resolve to hold firmly to one’s principles. Ge Jun added that entrepreneurs in the AI era need to strengthen their learning capabilities across four dimensions—questioning, command, staying power and transmission—to respond to a rapidly changing market environment, remain committed to doing what is difficult but right, and navigate cyclical ups and downs with a long-term mindset.

As one of the flagship programs in Ge Jun’s four-part thought-leadership series for empowering private enterprises, this year’s “Jun’s Circle” Fireside Chat used a systematic framework of ideas to address the widespread concerns of today’s private entrepreneurs.

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