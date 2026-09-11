Lee rating drops as Hormuz deployment opposition grows

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has fallen to a new low as opposition hardens against sending South Korean military assets to the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying pressure on his government while Washington urges Seoul to contribute to maritime security.

A National Barometer Survey released Thursday showed 43 per cent of respondents approved of Lee’s handling of state affairs, down seven percentage points from two weeks earlier, while 48 per cent disapproved. It was the first time disapproval exceeded approval in the biweekly poll since Lee took office in June 2025.

The same survey found 45 per cent opposed deploying military assets, including maritime patrol aircraft and support ships, to Hormuz, compared with 36 per cent who supported such a move. Opposition was strongest among respondents in their 40s and 50s and among supporters of Lee’s ruling Democratic Party, underscoring the domestic political risk surrounding any military contribution.

Seoul has repeatedly said no final decision has been made. Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communication, said Wednesday that the government had not finalised its policy and was “cautiously assessing” the issue. A Defence Ministry inspection team sent to the United Arab Emirates to examine conditions returned on Thursday.

The government has described the mission as an assessment rather than preparation for deployment. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac also said talks between Lee and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris focused on possible contributions to maritime security and freedom of navigation, not on an agreement to send troops.

The debate has sharpened as US President Donald Trump presses allies to help secure Hormuz during the prolonged conflict with Iran. Trump has publicly criticised Seoul over its reluctance to support US efforts in the waterway, which carries a major share of the energy supplies used by South Korea and other Asian economies.

South Korean officials have denied that Washington imposed a deadline for a deployment. The presidential office has said Seoul is discussing practical ways to support peace, stability and free navigation with international partners, while weighing military readiness, legal requirements and the risks of deeper involvement in the conflict.

Any dispatch of troops would require approval from the National Assembly, where Lee’s Democratic Party holds a majority. That gives the government procedural room but does not remove the political cost of acting against a sizeable share of public opinion, including voters aligned with the ruling camp.

A separate Hangil Research survey conducted from September 5 to 7 found 47.1 per cent opposed deployment and 43 per cent supported it, a difference within the poll’s margin of error. Opposition rose to 55.5 per cent among Democratic Party supporters and 62.4 per cent among self-described liberals.

Lee’s broader ratings have also weakened for domestic reasons. A Realmeter survey released Monday put his approval at 37.4 per cent, down 1.5 percentage points over the week and the eighth consecutive weekly decline. The pollster linked the fall primarily to disputes over a cabinet reshuffle and housing-related policy changes rather than the Hormuz question alone.

Gallup Korea last week placed Lee’s approval at 40 per cent, with 51 per cent disapproving. Respondents who viewed him negatively most often cited real estate policy, followed by concerns about the economy and livelihoods and dissatisfaction with personnel appointments.

The Hormuz issue nevertheless adds a foreign-policy dilemma at a sensitive moment. South Korea depends heavily on imported energy, and disruption in the strait has already increased the strategic importance of keeping shipping routes open. At the same time, Iran has warned Seoul against military participation, saying such a move could be viewed as siding with US military action.

Shipping through Hormuz remains sharply below pre-war levels as the United States and Iran continue military and economic pressure around the waterway. The conflict has pushed oil prices higher and complicated supply planning across Asia, giving Seoul a direct economic interest in restoring safer passage without becoming drawn further into hostilities.