Vinhomes Shapes Urban Development As Asia’s Cities Drive Global Growth

Vinhomes’ projects bring together ESG++ operating standards and a comprehensive All-in-One ecosystem.



HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2026 – As Asia emerges as the center of global urbanization, Vinhomes is advancing a model of city-building that weaves residential, commercial, educational, healthcare, and green infrastructure into a single, integrated ecosystem. With projects and development plans now extending from Vietnam into Congo, India, Australia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, the company is moving from adopting global urban standards to elevating them on a global scale.

Two decades after its first projects broke ground on reclaimed industrial land and riverbank outside Hanoi, Vinhomes, anchored in the wider Vingroup ecosystem and its “ESG++” environmental standards, is positioning itself to help define what a good city looks like for the decades ahead.

Building Cities as Integrated Ecosystems, Not Just Developments

The first Vinhomes projects rose on difficult ground, but their premise was unusual for its time: that a residential development had to fold an entire urban life into a single, walkable proposition. Royal City and Times City were carved from former industrial land in Hanoi, while Vinhomes Riverside took shape on the far side of a river that once marked the edge of the city’s imagination. What set these projects apart was not their scale but their structural approach, schools, clinics, parks, transit, and commerce built in as foundations, not added on later.

That premise has held up. Vietnam’s cities have since become one of the region’s most closely watched growth stories. In 2025, the country drew more than $38 billion in registered foreign direct investment, with real estate the second-largest recipient sector after manufacturing. The capital is following the population, and the population is following the belief that Asian cities will decide what urban life looks like next. Research from the McKinsey Global Institute finds that roughly half of the world’s 600 largest cities by GDP are now in Asia, and that in most Asian countries, cities already generate more than 80 percent of national output.

Vinhomes’ answer to the challenge of urban sequencing has been structural rather than cosmetic, folding its projects into the wider Vingroup ecosystem. A housing development arrives already wired into education (Vinschool, VinUni), healthcare (Vinmec), retail (Vincom Retail), hospitality (Vinpearl, VinWonders), and green mobility (VinFast, V-Green, Green SM), with renewable energy and regional infrastructure now extending that network through VinEnergo and VinSpeed. The premise is that a city assembled this way behaves less like a real-estate product and more like an economy in miniature, one that generates its own demand for jobs, services, and further investment as residents move in.

From ESG++ Leadership to Global Expansion

The newer test for urban development is what a project is willing to leave alone. Vinhomes has framed its approach as “ESG++”, not merely limiting environmental damage, but actively restoring the ecosystems a project sits within. At Can Gio, Vinhomes Green Paradise is being built alongside one of Vietnam’s most significant mangrove systems, with construction is deliberately constrained to protect it. In Ha Long, Vinhomes Global Gate sits beside a UNESCO World Heritage Bay, built with the explicit aim of complementing rather than competing with the landscape.

This approach has drawn notice beyond Vietnam. Vinhomes Green Paradise became the first official global participant in New7Wonders’ “7 Wonders of Future Cities” initiative. Jean-Paul de la Fuente, the campaign’s director, described visiting the project as an encounter with a place where nature, people, and technology converge in ways he had not anticipated from the paperwork alone, adding that few developers anywhere have the execution capacity to build at this scale and speed while still managing that complexity.

The company’s ambitions now extend well beyond its home market. Vinhomes has projects and development plans in Congo, India, Australia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, less an export of a real-estate model than an attempt to carry two decades of Vietnamese urban experience into markets asking the same questions Vietnam once asked itself. For most of the modern era, Vietnamese cities absorbed standards and formats tested elsewhere; that posture is shifting, and not only inside Vietnam.

The data points to a single conclusion: the next several decades of urban growth will be decided in Asia, whether or not Asian developers are ready to define its terms. The United Nations’ World Urbanization Prospects 2025 puts the scale of that growth beyond dispute, cities are now home to 45 percent of the planet’s 8.2 billion people, more than double the share in 1950, with two-thirds of all future population growth through mid-century expected to land in urban areas. The number of megacities has quadrupled since 1975, from eight to 33, and more than half of them sit in Asia. Capital is already voting with its feet, and McKinsey’s research suggests the economic weight has shifted, even if global recognition has not yet caught up.

What Vinhomes is proposing, in effect, is that the second half of that shift, reputation, precedent, the standing to say what a good city looks like, is still being written. Twenty years on from a stretch of marshland and disused factory yards outside Hanoi, the argument is no longer really about towers. It is about whether a place built quickly can still be built to last, for the people living in it and for the land it stands on.

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About Vinhomes

Vinhomes is Vietnam’s largest residential real estate and integrated township developer. The company pioneers the development of synchronized, modern large-scale townships, delivering premium living standards and unlocking sustainable investment opportunities for domestic and international clients.