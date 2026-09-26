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Microsoft equips smaller Surfaces with Snapdragon X2 Plus

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Microsoft has refreshed its compact Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, raising performance and local artificial-intelligence capacity while keeping the existing lightweight designs.

The devices, announced at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, will go on sale in selected markets on October 13. The Surface Pro 12-inch starts at $1,149.99, while the Surface Laptop 13-inch starts at $1,199, placing both substantially above the launch prices of the first-generation models they replace.

Microsoft says the new generation can deliver up to 17% faster performance in Office productivity workloads, up to 18% better battery efficiency, more than 60% faster graphics and as much as 95% faster local AI inferencing. Those comparisons are based on Microsoft testing against the preceding Snapdragon X Plus versions, and actual performance will vary with configuration and workload.

Both machines use a six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus and Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit rated at 80 trillion operations per second, or TOPS. That NPU provides the hardware foundation for Copilot+ PC functions designed to run AI workloads locally, reducing reliance on cloud processing for supported tasks.

The 12-inch Surface Pro remains the more flexible option, combining a fanless tablet design with an adjustable kickstand and optional detachable keyboard and Surface Slim Pen. Microsoft has increased its PixelSense touchscreen brightness by 25% to 500 nits and added a black finish. The company says the processor upgrade also provides an additional hour of active web browsing compared with its predecessor. Microsoft rates it for up to 15.5 hours of local video playback and 13 hours of active web use. It weighs 686g without the keyboard, carries two USB-C USB 3.2 ports and supports Wi-Fi 7. Configurations range from 16GB of memory with 256GB storage at the base price to 24GB with 512GB at $1,449.99. The keyboard and pen remain separate purchases, an important cost consideration for deployments using laptop mode routinely.

A new Microsoft Ink Canvas application will be pre-installed on the Surface Pro. The pen-oriented AI tool allows users to sketch and annotate, generate images and summarise text on the canvas, with handwritten or visual input providing context to Copilot. Ink Canvas is also due to become available through the Microsoft Store for other supported Windows and Surface devices on October 13.

The Surface Laptop retains a conventional clamshell format, a 13-inch 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen, full-size backlit keyboard and precision touchpad. Its display also reaches 500 nits. Microsoft rates the machine for up to 22.5 hours of local video playback and up to 18 hours of active web use, although battery endurance depends on settings, applications and usage.

The Laptop weighs about 1.23kg and includes two USB-C USB 3.2 ports, one USB-A 3.2 port and a 3.5mm headphone socket, along with Wi-Fi 7. Consumer configurations offer 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5x memory and 256GB or 512GB of removable UFS storage. Microsoft’s business specification additionally lists a removable 1TB Gen 4 SSD option.

For corporate buyers, the processor change strengthens the case for testing Windows-on-Arm devices in mobile fleets, but application and peripheral compatibility remains a procurement check. Windows 11’s Prism emulation can run most x86 and x64 applications, while a growing range of software is available natively for Arm64. Microsoft cautions, however, that applications or peripherals dependent on drivers not built for Arm may not work as expected.

That makes pilot testing important for organisations using specialised printers, scanners, security products, legacy plug-ins or bespoke line-of-business software. Native Arm64 applications generally offer the clearest route to performance and battery efficiency, while emulated applications can impose different resource demands. Microsoft’s App Assure programme supports eligible customers dealing with compatibility problems involving business applications, add-ins and macros.

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