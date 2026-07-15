A SIM Guide to Comparing Graduate Salaries and Employability in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2026 – As students and parents in Singapore evaluate higher education pathways, employability, starting salary and return on investment are increasingly important considerations. A degree is often assessed not only by academic interest, but also by how it supports entry into the workforce and future career development.

Graduate salary data provides useful guidance, but it should not be read in isolation. Starting salary is one indicator of return on investment. It should be considered alongside employment rates, full-time permanent employment, industry pathways, career support, programme fit and long-term skills relevance.

For students considering Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM GE), SIM’s Graduate Outcome & Employability page provides a reference point for understanding graduate outcomes. The page explains how SIM graduates have performed in the Private Education Institution Graduate Employment Survey (PEI GES), where they have worked, and how SIM supports students in building career readiness.

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Why the PEI Graduate Employment Survey matters

For students considering private education pathways, the PEI Graduate Employment Survey (GES) is an important reference because it provides employment and salary outcomes for graduates from registered private education institutions.

The 2024/2025 PEI GES focused on economically active fresh graduates who graduated between May 2024 and April 2025 from full-time Bachelor’s level External Degree Programmes. The survey covered about 6,150 full-time graduates across 26 private education institutions, with a response rate of 61.6 per cent, and was conducted from October 2025 to January 2026.

Among 2,600 economically active PEI fresh graduate respondents in the labour force, 78.9 per cent secured employment within six months of graduation. The median gross monthly salary for PEI fresh graduates in full-time permanent employment remained stable at S$3,500.

This makes the PEI GES useful for students and parents who want to compare graduate outcomes within the private education sector. It also allows SIM’s graduate outcome data to be read against a broader PEI sector benchmark.

What SIM graduate outcome data shows

SIM’s Graduate Outcome & Employability page reports that SIM fresh graduate respondents recorded 81.0 per cent secured employment, 77.9 per cent currently employed, 47.0 per cent in full-time permanent employment and a median gross monthly salary of S$3,565. The page attributes these figures to Skills & Workforce Development Agency 2024/2025 PEI GES.

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Indicator SIM Avg of All PEI (include SIM) Secured employment 81.0% 78.9% Full-time permanent employment 47.0% 46.9% Median gross monthly salary S$3,565 S$3,500

This comparison places SIM’s graduate outcomes at the top spectrum of the PEI sector. It also shows why employability should be assessed through more than one indicator. Secured employment, full-time permanent employment and median gross monthly salary each provide a different view of graduate outcomes.

Secured employment indicates whether graduates entered work, accepted job offers or were taking steps to start a business venture. Full-time permanent employment provides a view of stable employment. Median gross monthly salary shows the middle salary point among full-time permanently employed graduates.

Where SIM graduates have worked

SIM graduates have entered a range of sectors, including aviation, aerospace and engineering, airline and tourism, banking and financial services, information and communications technology, cybersecurity, insurance, consumer services, public sector and government, consulting and professional services, healthcare, logistics, transportation, retail and manufacturing.

These employer destinations are relevant because students are not only selecting a degree. They are also considering possible pathways into industries, job functions and future career options. A business-related pathway may support roles in banking, consulting, retail, logistics or entrepreneurship. A technology-related pathway may lead to opportunities in information and communications technology, cybersecurity, data, digital services or business technology roles.

How students should compare salary, employability and ROI

A practical approach to comparing degree options is to consider four areas: relevance, return, readiness and resilience.

Factor What to consider Relevance Does the degree connect to industries that are hiring? Return What do employment and salary outcomes show? Readiness What career support, internship guidance and employer exposure are available? Resilience Can the skills support future career changes?

This approach helps students avoid selecting a degree based only on the highest salary benchmark. While starting salary is an important consideration, long-term value also depends on whether the student can build relevant skills, gain experience and adapt to changes in the labour market.

How SIM supports employability

SIM supports students through career preparation and employer engagement, including résumé writing, interview preparation, job search guidance, career fairs, employer talks, recruitment events, internship search guidance and workshops that build communication, teamwork, problem-solving and professional confidence.

Such support is relevant to return on investment because employability is influenced not only by the qualification awarded, but also by how prepared students are to enter the workforce. Career readiness, employer exposure and workplace skills can support the transition from study to employment.

Conclusion

Graduate starting salary is an important consideration for students and parents assessing higher education options in Singapore. However, it should not be the only measure used to evaluate a degree pathway.

A more balanced assessment considers employment rates, full-time permanent employment, median gross monthly salary, industry pathways, career support and long-term skills relevance. This provides a broader view of how a higher education pathway may support employability and future career development.

When read together with the PEI Graduate Employment Survey, national salary benchmarks and SIM’s Graduate Outcome & Employability page, graduate outcome data can help students and parents make more informed decisions about salary expectations, employability and return on investment.

References

SIM’s Graduate Outcome & Employability page – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/parent-resource-hub/graduate-outcome-employability SWDA PEI Graduate Employment Survey 2024/2025 – https://www.swda.gov.sg/home/skills-career-resources/private-education-resources/graduate-employment-survey/2024-2025 Employment Outcome for PEI Graduates – https://www.swda.gov.sg/home/newsroom/employment-outcomes-for-private-education-institution-graduates-remain-stable-in-2024-2025 SIM Career Service – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services

Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes with some of the world’s most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE’s cohort is made up of 17,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 41% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.

SIM GE’s holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit www.sim.edu.sg