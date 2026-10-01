Women-Led Enterprises Record RM229 Million in Projected Sales at Inaugural WiEX @ MIHAS 2026

Whole-of-Government initiative empowers women exporters to secure international trade leads at the inaugural WiEX @ MIHAS 2026.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – Demonstrating the global demand for Malaysian innovation, women-led enterprises achieved RM229 million in potential export sales during the pre-arranged business matching sessions and the 4-days exhibition held at the Women in Export (WiEX) Pavilion @ MIHAS 2026.

The targeted 215 B2B meetings connected local women entrepreneurs with international buyers and distributors from Egypt, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar. Women-owned companies from Selangor, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Penang topped the sales with a combined value totaling RM129.84 million for confectionary, snacks, coffee, tea, cocoa and sportswear products.

The WiEX platform held in conjunction with MIHAS 2026 underscores a strategic Whole-of-Government (WoG) approach to scaling women-led businesses into high-value global supply chains. Led by MATRADE with the support of Pertubuhan Hal Ehwal Wanita dan Keluarga Malaysia (HAWA Malaysia), the initiative brought together key government Ministries and developmental Agencies, including the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), SME Corp, Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER), Wanita Berdaya Selangor (WBS) and UDA Holdings Bhd. This inter-agency ecosystem ensures the inclusiveness of women entrepreneurs’ transition seamlessly from domestic capacity-building to international market placement.

Speaking at the WiEX Forum, MATRADE Chairman, Dato’ Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican highlighted that:

“The contribution of women entrepreneurs is not a side story in our economy; it is central to it. DOSM’s Economic Census 2023 shows women own 20.1% of Malaysian businesses, generating RM136.9 billion in output and employing nearly a million people. Yet, there remains room to improve export readiness. That is why MATRADE continues the WiEX initiative alongside HAWA Malaysia, chaired by Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil. I am delighted that WiEX is now incorporated as a key component under MIHAS 2026, delivering a complete ecosystem of capacity building, market access, and recognition under one roof to help women entrepreneurs seize global opportunities.”

“In the era of Industry 5.0, success is no longer defined by high-tech alone, but also by high touch. Businesses must go beyond profit and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of their employees, communities and society. As women leaders and entrepreneurs, we must ensure that technological progress is balanced with values that are inclusive, ethical and anchored in integrity”, said Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, President of HAWA Malaysia during her opening speech.

Complementing the commercial outcomes at the WiEX Pavilion is the WiEX Forum 2026 brought together over 300 participants for actionable knowledge-sharing under the theme “Thriving through Uncertainty: Adapt, Compete, and Grow.”

The forum featured an array of industry leaders and founders sharing practical international expansion models:

Ms. Low Ngai Yuen, Managing Director of AEON 360, detailed retail procurement standards and supply chain integration strategies for domestic and regional growth.

Datin Eryca Baiduri (Madammu), Founder of NOIR, delivered a fireside chat on evolving a home-based digital business into a scalable global beauty and health brand.

Founder-led Panel: Moderated by TV personality Ms. Azaria Tagaya, a dynamic panel consisting of Ms. Amnah Shari (Founder/CEO, Serunai Commerce), Tengku Norhanim Tengku Othman (Founder/CEO, NIMS Adeliciousz), Ms. Jesmine Tan (Co-Founder/COO, Applecrumby), and Ms. Amy Blair (Founder/CEO, Batik Boutique) provided tactical lessons on maintaining quality, navigating regulatory compliance, and managing supply chains across export markets.

Through the combined impact of trade facilitation, strategic cross-agency backing and industry mentorship, MATRADE will continue working alongside HAWA Malaysia, KKDW, MARA, SME Corp and NCER and international trade partners to elevate the ‘Made by Malaysia’ brand globally.

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MATRADE

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is Malaysia’s national trade promotion agency. Established in March 1993, its primary role is to assist Malaysian exporters in developing and expanding their export markets. Aligned with Malaysia’s commercial diplomacy efforts, MATRADE is the nation’s trade facilitator and champion of Malaysian-made products and services on the global stage.