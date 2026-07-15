Xsolla and Management and Science University (MSU) Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to Connect Future Game Developers With Global Commercial Opportunities

Collaboration Provides Students Access To Xsolla’s Publishing Suite And Launcher, Bridging Academic Learning With Commercial Game Development Practices

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2026 – Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Management and Science University (MSU), one of Malaysia’s leading private universities, to strengthen collaboration between academia and the video games industry while providing students with access to professional publishing, monetization, and distribution technologies.

(From left) Mr. Florin Ursu, Vice President of Platform Quality & Stability, Xsolla KL Sdn Bhd, Professor Puan Sr (2). Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, President & Founder, Management and Science University (MSU)

The partnership is designed to support knowledge exchange and talent development across game development, digital commerce, and game monetization. Through industry talks, guest lectures, best-practice sharing sessions, and collaborative educational initiatives, Xsolla and MSU will work together to provide students and faculty with direct exposure to current industry practices and commercial opportunities in the global games market.

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As part of the collaboration, Xsolla will facilitate access to its end-to-end game commerce ecosystem across its payments, monetization and distribution platforms. Students will be able to integrate professional-grade publishing, monetization, payment, and distribution capabilities into their projects, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and commercial game development.

“Today’s game developers need more than technical skills; they need to understand the complete business of bringing games to market,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “Our partnership with MSU gives students access to the technologies, workflows, and commercial infrastructure used throughout the industry, helping prepare the next generation of developers to successfully launch and grow their games on a global scale.”

MSU is recognized as one of Malaysia’s leading private universities and is ranked #597 in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Through strategic industry partnerships and experiential learning programs, the university continues to connect studios with real-world opportunities across Information Sciences, Engineering, Technology, and related disciplines.

In addition to educational initiatives, Xsolla will participate in selected MSU convocation activities by presenting industry awards to recognize outstanding graduates. Both organizations will continue to explore additional collaborative opportunities that support talent development, innovation, and growth within Malaysia’s interactive entertainment ecosystem.

To learn more about the MoU signing between Xsolla and Management and Science University (MSU), visit: https://xsolla.pro/MSU

Hashtag: #Xsolla #ManagementAndScienceUniversity #MSU

https://xsolla.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.