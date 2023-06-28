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Yogi bans sale of meat along Kanwar Yatra routes

yogi adityanath taking civic bodies poll in up as a referendum on his rule

As India’s Hindu community gears up to observe the ‘unique’ two-month long sawan, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to prohibit sale of meat in the open along the routes fixed for Kanwar Yatra.

Sawan or Shravan is being considered unique this year as the festival will be celebrated for 59 days after 19 years. The month of Sawan will start on July 4 and will continue till August 31. There will be eight Sawan Mondays or somwaars instead of the usual four every year.

Considering the importance of the festival among Lord Shiva’s devotees, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued the directions related to prohibition of meat.

The decision was taken during a review meeting with senior officials, including police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and superintendents of police, ahead of the upcoming festival season, an official statement said.

Adityanath said that this year due to “Adhimas” (additional month), the month of Shravan is of two months duration. The festivals of Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami and Rakshabandhan will be celebrated during this period, he said.

“The traditional Kanwar Yatra will take place in the holy month of Shravan starting from July 4. Before this, Bakri Eid will be celebrated on June 29. It is clear that this time is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. So, we have to be constantly alert and careful.” he said.

“Respecting the belief of devotees, meat should not be allowed to be sold in the open on the Kanwar route. The route should remain clean and sanitised. There should be provision of streetlights. Since the weather is hot, arrangements of drinking water should also be made,” the CM said.

According to the statement, Adityanath asked the officials to install CCTV cameras on the yatra route and also deploy divers. The places for setting up of Kanwar camps should be marked in advance so that traffic is not obstructed, he ordered.

The CM directed for ensuring that the sound of DJ, music, etc to be used during Kanwar procession is as per the prescribed standards. Adityanath also directed that there should be no display of weapons in religious processions.

“Give permission to the organisers of the event. But ensure that everyone follows the rules and regulations,” he said.

“Some mischievous elements may try to unnecessarily provoke people of other communities, keep an eye on such matters. Additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas. The police force must do foot patrolling everyday in the evening. PRV 112 should remain active, and anarchic elements should be strongly dealt with,” he added.

At the meeting, the chief minister also noted that during Ramzan, traffic was not affected due to religious activities.

With inputs from News18

The post Yogi bans sale of meat along Kanwar Yatra routes first appeared on IPA Newspack.

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