logo
Just in:
Vinhomes Strengthens Its Position at the Forefront of Smart City Development // Singapore expands child support as fertility hits record low // US disrupts China-linked hacking platforms targeting agencies // WETEX expands water innovation focus for 2026 // Power, Comfort and Peace of Mind Put the VinFast VF 8 on the Middle East EV Map // deVere Group launches live pricing across four markets // Ferrari World stages women-only indoor run // ADIB plans Dh1.75 billion rights issue for growth // Turning AI Innovation into Sustainable Profitability: Deepexi Technology (1384.HK) Delivers Surging Revenue, Quarterly Profitability, and a Differentiated Enterprise AI Platform // A City of Innovation and Openness: Hohhot’s Answer to Integrated Development // OpenAI has not set year-end AGI deadline // The Gift Empire Broadens Regional Reach with Vietnam Office and Packaging Empire Launch // Gulf Intelligence’s 2026 Energy Journalist Award // Allies dispute US claim Hormuz mines cleared // Trump Golden Token redemption claim lacks evidence // Retirement Costs Soar Faster Than Inflation, Monthly Spend Hits HK$15,090: Over 72% of HK Retirees Wish They’d Acted Sooner // JPMorgan weighs stablecoin as banks rethink digital money // Iran and Oman advance Hormuz shipping corridor plan // SenseTime Records First‑Ever Profit in First Half of 2026 “Models + Token Factory + Agent Harness” Framework Unlocks High‑Value Commercialization // Qatar pushes Tehran talks to revive diplomacy //
0 likes

A City of Innovation and Openness: Hohhot’s Answer to Integrated Development

jpg x
HOHHOT, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – On 25 August, Hohhot convened a conference on deepening the integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation. At the event, the city officially released its Measures for Advancing Deep Integration of Technological Innovation and Industrial Innovation, together with an overarching implementation plan. The 20 measures share one objective: to place economic and social development firmly on an innovation-driven path and accelerate Hohhot’s emergence as an important growth pole for high-quality development in northern China.

Scene from Hohhot's Conference on Deepening the Integration of Technological Innovation and Industrial Innovation
Scene from Hohhot’s Conference on Deepening the Integration of Technological Innovation and Industrial Innovation

“The less developed a region is, the more it needs to pursue an innovation-driven development strategy.” This message, voiced at the conference, reflects the clear-eyed resolve of a provincial capital city.

That resolve is underpinned by real strengths.

Here, the National Dairy Technology Innovation Centre has shortened dairy-cattle breeding evaluation from four years to just 45 days and cultivated China’s first probiotic strain for infants and young children derived from Chinese breast milk, helping the “Dairy Capital of China” advance towards becoming a global dairy hub. A major scientific facility for aerospace, sky-to-ground, cross-scale metrology, benchmarked against international leaders, is rising in Horinger New District. Inner Mongolia University of Technology has launched the region’s first new-energy industrial large model open to the world. Meanwhile, a domestic enterprise—the only one currently able to produce 4N5 high-purity germanium products consistently—is helping quantum technology and calcium-titanium mineral photovoltaics overcome key raw-material bottlenecks. From a single microbial strain to a beam of light, technological and industrial innovation are converging here and reinforcing one another.

Even more compelling is the city’s tangible commitment.

Municipal fiscal investment in science and technology will double in 2026 and double again in 2027. Newly recognised national-level innovation platforms will receive a one-off research grant of RMB 3 million, while each “Qingcheng Science and Technology Innovation Leading Talent” may receive up to RMB 500,000 in research support. By 2030, Hohhot aims to introduce an additional 10 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as 50 high-level innovation teams. Through a policy approach of “enjoy benefits without application and receive them directly and swiftly”, the city will provide inclusive computing-power vouchers, model vouchers and token vouchers to technology-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises—lowering barriers to innovation and demonstrating the city’s sincerity in supporting innovators.

The World Dairy Capital sculpture is unveiled at Yili Modern Wisdom Health Valley.
The World Dairy Capital sculpture is unveiled at Yili Modern Wisdom Health Valley.

Openness is a defining feature of Hohhot.

Drawing on the Hohhot Area of the China (Inner Mongolia) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the city is building an international science and technology cooperation base with countries along the Belt and Road. It is also deepening coordination with Beijing’s Haidian District through a “two-hour innovation circle”, exploring a new pathway in which research and development take place elsewhere while results are transformed and applied in Hohhot. Hohhot understands that innovation cannot thrive as an undertaking enclosed behind walls.

Like the Mongolian horse, it is resilient, diligent and determined—never resting until the goal is achieved. This is the character of the city: the breadth and inclusiveness of the grasslands, combined with the courage and pioneering spirit to open northwards, explore new frontiers and put ideas into action.

From the “Dairy Capital of China” to China’s “Cloud Valley”, from the pastures of Chilechuan to the computing-power clusters of Horinger, this green city is becoming a city of innovation.

Hohhot extends an invitation to the world: here there are supportive policies, real-world application scenarios and a genuine commitment to partnership—together with a vast landscape in which to join hands with those who strive and build for the future.

Hashtag: #Hohhot

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
A City of Innovation and Openness: Hohhot’s Answer to Integrated Development // SenseTime Records First‑Ever Profit in First Half of 2026 “Models + Token Factory + Agent Harness” Framework Unlocks High‑Value Commercialization // From textile waste to runway: Redress Design Award 2026 opens public vote for the next generation of sustainable fashion designers // Power, Comfort and Peace of Mind Put the VinFast VF 8 on the Middle East EV Map // The Gift Empire Broadens Regional Reach with Vietnam Office and Packaging Empire Launch // Linux Foundation backs TRACE for verifiable AI runtimes // QIA backs Gatik expansion in autonomous freight // Qatar pushes Tehran talks to revive diplomacy // ADIB plans Dh1.75 billion rights issue for growth // deVere Group launches live pricing across four markets // Singapore expands child support as fertility hits record low // Alibaba insider buying fails to erase dilution fears // Iran and Oman advance Hormuz shipping corridor plan // Allies dispute US claim Hormuz mines cleared // Zelenskyy honours Musk as Kyiv presses Starlink case // Trump Golden Token redemption claim lacks evidence // SpaceX plans giant Louisiana hub for Starship launches // Trump’s high-tariff regime revives Japanese investment in India // Retirement Costs Soar Faster Than Inflation, Monthly Spend Hits HK$15,090: Over 72% of HK Retirees Wish They’d Acted Sooner // Vinhomes Strengthens Its Position at the Forefront of Smart City Development //