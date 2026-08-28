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Aolani launches the Aolani Token Factory to bring Pay-Per-Token AI to Asia

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SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – Aolani, a Singapore-founded neocloud powering AI growth, today announced the launch of the Aolani Token Factory, a managed inference platform that enables organisations to deploy and scale AI models on a pay-per-token basis without provisioning or managing the underlying GPU infrastructure. The launch of the token factory will make Aolani the first Singapore-founded neocloud to offer production-grade, managed inference at scale.

As global AI companies expand their operations in Singapore, and companies around the world invest in AI to drive real business outcomes, the demand for production-grade inference infrastructure is quickly accelerating. Aolani Token Factory is designed to close the accessibility gap, giving AI-native companies and companies a highly compliant and high-performance path from AI experimentation to production-scale deployment.

The Aolani Token Factory will be offered as a per-token metering, where customers can pre-purchase credits and pay based on token consumption, rather than investing in capital-intensive GPU infrastructure. Aolani manages the full inference stack, including GPU capacity allocation, model serving, orchestration, scheduling, and workload optimisation, which allows customers to scale consumption without continuously provisioning additional infrastructure.

The platform supports leading open-source models at launch, including DeepSeek, GLM, Kimi, and Qwen. Aolani plans to further expand the model catalogue over time based on customer demand and availability. Customers can also deploy their own models through OpenAI-compatible APIs. Dedicated capacity and data isolation options are available for enterprise customers with strict compliance and data residency requirements.

The Aolani Token Factory will support three core production use cases:

  1. AI agents for high-volume inference and workflow automation
  1. Enterprise AI applications including internal copilots, knowledge assistants, and document intelligence
  1. Coding agents for code generation, completion, testing, and review

Sea Xu, Applied AI Research Lead at Aolani said: “The Aolani Token Factory is built on a high-performance inference stack that supports the most in-demand open-source model families. We designed the platform for fast model adaptation and deployment, so our customers can get access quickly as new models emerge. As Southeast Asia’s AI ecosystem evolves and grows rapidly, it is our goal to ensure that the infrastructure serving it keeps pace.”

Nicholas Chia, Chief Executive Officer at Aolani said: “Fast-moving AI natives want to build and ship products flexibly and on-demand, without the need to manage GPU fleets. With our competitive per-token pricing and a fully managed stack, companies can go from model selection to production deployment without the capital outlay or operational complexity of self-managed infrastructure. This is a significant milestone for us and our customers as the Aolani Token Factory will fundamentally change how customers access AI compute.”

To register interest in the Aolani Token Factory, please visit: https://www.aolanicloud.com/services/token-factory.

Media Contact
H/Advisors on behalf of Aolani

Hashtag: #Aolani #AIInfrastructure #TokenFactory #Neocloud


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aolani

Where AI gets built in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2023, Aolani is backed by compliant and purpose-built infrastructure to deliver the performance capabilities for next-generation AI. Aolani’s AI factories enable organisations to build with confidence, scale ambitiously, and move at hyper-speed in the world’s fastest-growing AI market.

For more information, visit www.aolanicloud.com and follow on LinkedIn.

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