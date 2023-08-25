logo
India Politics
0 likes

AAP says to contest all 13 Punjab Lok Sabha seats

bjp has deployed 17 union ministers to fight aam aadmi like me says kejriwal

Notwithstanding an INDIA tie-up at the national level, the Punjab Congress on Thursday asserted that it will contest on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state next year. Addressing concerns of party workers, the state’s leader of opposition Partap Bajwa, while speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Youth Congress office-bearers on Thursday, said, “Party workers are not ready to have any relations with the Aam Aadmi Party. The party will contest on all the 13 parliamentary seats.”

Indirectly referring to reports of an alliance between the Congress and AAP, Bajwa, while addressing Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV, who was present on the occasion, said the party workers need to be pumped up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Echoing similar sentiments, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Raja Warring said the party high command has given them the signal to prepare for all 13 seats.

“The state unit has made elaborate plans to reach out to voters and party workers beginning next month,” he said. “From holding meetings in all the Vidhan Sabha segments to holding parliament sammelans, party leaders would take feedback from party workers. On every 20 booths, one mandal has been created.”

Despite the central-level leaders of the two parties announcing to be part of the INDIA initiative, the Congress has been facing challenges over a tie-up with AAP in states like Punjab and Gujarat. In internal party meetings, there is wide consensus to contest on all the Parliament seats and this has been conveyed to the party high command.

Local Congress leaders have told the top brass that they do not want to give up as a formidable opposition to AAP in Punjab and any tie-up in the state could damage the grand old party in the long run. Sources said that the local leadership is awaiting the assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, and the performances there could play a vital role in deciding on alliances in states for the Lok Sabha polls.

In internal meetings, senior local leaders have threatened to quit the party in case the high command chooses to go ahead with the alliance at the state level for the parliamentary polls. “We will be left with hardly any option as the political vendetta by the AAP government is something we cannot ignore,” said a leader.

With inputs from News18

The post AAP says to contest all 13 Punjab Lok Sabha seats first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related news

Featured
Featured
Asia Focus
Biz Tech
Latest Updates
Featured
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Just in:
Gen Z loses faith in Britain’s economic promise // RAKEZ opens Fazaa benefits to company employees // Village Voyage: Where Guilin’s landscape inspires new ways to experience rural China // Google launches CodeMender for automated vulnerability repair // MoHRE adds Tabby option for flexible payments // EU imposes record penalty on Alibaba’s AliExpress // Goldman keeps Brent forecast at $80 // Texas Chain Saw classic gets hand-drawn revival // BankDhofar earns 2026 workplace certification // India’s generic drugs retain edge despite tariff threat // Galaxy Watch maps metabolic trends without glucose readings // Heavy television viewing tied to smaller brain regions // XRP Ledger crosses million-mark for autonomous AI payments // As the war flares, Iraq’s economic dire straits deepen // By Brutalising A Youth Protest, BJP May Have Handed Congress Its Anna Moment // World Cup reshaped global internet traffic patterns // A Pandastic Summer Birthday Celebration at Ocean Park Chance to win the all-new MAXUS MIFA 7 PLUS Pure Electric 7-Seater MPV // US-Saudi nuclear pact opens enrichment pathway // Houthi threat puts Red Sea shipping on alert // Flynas expands Airbus order book to 235 jets //